EASTON — After nearly 106 years of sitting on the county courthouse lawn, the Talbot Boys monument is on its way to a new home at a former Civil War battlefield in Virginia following its removal Monday morning.
The Talbot Boys will make its new home at the Cross Keys Battlefield, a private Civil War park near Harrisonburg, Virginia. The monument will be under the care, control and custody of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation.
Stratified Inc. was selected to remove the historical monument. The Washington-based contractor was the sole bidder for the relocation project.
The contentious Confederate monument, which sparked years of heated debate, discussion and lawsuits from citizens advocating for and against its removal, was delicately removed from its original location in front of the Talbot County Courthouse — an action that satisfied some residents and saddened others.
For supporters of the Move the Monument Coalition, a nonpartisan group of local citizens dedicated to removing the statue from the courthouse lawn, Monday was a day to celebrate.
“I really feel like today is a good day, we’re on the right side of history here,” said Richard Potter, president of the Talbot County branch of the NAACP. “I just want to make sure that as we move forward, we’re moving forward in an equitable and inclusive manner for our constituents in Talbot County. That’s what this whole ordeal was about.”
Potter said that removing the Confederate monument is just keeping up with the times.
As of a February 2022 report from the Southern Poverty Law Center, 409 Confederate memorials have been removed across the United States. However, 723 Confederate monuments remain — and that number doesn’t include roadways, schools, buildings and other structures with names honoring the Confederacy.
Kisha Petticolas, a Talbot County public defender, also voiced her excitement for the statue’s removal, mentioning that an “army of people” had been working for years to make the removal happen.
“I couldn’t be happier both for this community, but specifically my clients who have to walk by that statue every day when they go into court to find out what their fate is going to be,” she said. “I think removing this symbol allows this community to start moving past those old thoughts and fears and moving into a much more progressive and brighter future.”
Potter and Petticolas, along with the American Civil Liberties Union, are plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit against Talbot County, which sought to have the statue removed. Proceedings with the lawsuit, which was filed in May 2021, were temporarily stopped to see if the county would move forward with removing monument. Plaintiffs expect a resolution to the suit in the next few weeks, Petticolas said.
In a statement Friday, the Move the Monument Coalition applauded the removal effort, saying they commend their supporters and the county council for seeing that the “symbol of the Jim Crow era no longer sits on the site where justice for all is supposed to reign.”
The coalition raised more than $80,000 to fund the relocation so that no taxpayer money was used.
However, many residents who supported keeping the Talbot Boys in its original location voiced disappointment and displeasure with the decision to remove the monument.
Preserve Talbot History President David Montgomery called the removal of the monument “a triumph of the politics of grievances and victimization over common sense in any sense of history.”
“History is history. Tearing things down doesn’t make the history any different,” he said. “It just erases people’s memories of it, and it means that we will have a distorted and incomplete record of monuments around the county [and] of what actually happened here.”
Montgomery added that he didn’t understand “how any sane and educated person could fail to understand that history is what it is,” saying that he thinks county voters will speak up about the issue around elections in November.
Easton resident Michelle Ewing, who stopped by the courthouse grounds Monday morning, described the statue’s removal out of the county and state as “an absolute travesty.”
“I think it’s been contentious, but at the same time educational, for the many, many people who come to the area,” Ewing said. “I think it’s just a shame that Talbot County is losing a piece of history here. Whether it’s offensive or not, it’s still our history. We should have worked harder to keep it in the county.”
Easton resident Rick Covell voiced similar disappointment, stating that in his opinion, the Confederate monument had nothing to do with racism; it’s simply part of American history.
“I was all for leaving the statue here,” he said. “This is a sad day for me and a lot of people who feel the same way that I do.”
Dozens of other citizens took to the comments on the “Save the Talbot Boys” Facebook page to express their anger at the statue’s removal and to criticize the Talbot County Council members who voted in support of the measure to remove it.
The county council voted 3-2 in August 2020 to keep the monument on the courthouse lawn, with council members Chuck Callahan, Frank Divilio and Laura Price voting to keep it in its place. Council members Pete Lesher and Corey Pack voted to remove it.
Following the federal lawsuit’s filing and months of packed council meetings full of testimony on why the monument should stay or go, Divilio had a self-professed “change of heart” and introduced an administrative resolution authorizing the relocation of the Talbot Boys to the Cross Keys Battlefield near Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Sept. 14, 2021.
The council again voted 3-2, but this time, it was to pass the measure approving the removal of the monument. Divilio, Lesher and Pack voted for the resolution, while Callahan and Price voted against it.
Members of Preserve Talbot History petitioned to the county council and the Easton Historic District Commission in attempts to stop the administrative resolution and the removal in late September and October, but failed to overturn the measure.
The monument’s removal was officially announced on Friday, March 11. The monument was completely removed from the courthouse grounds by afternoon on Monday, March 14.
