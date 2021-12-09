CAMBRIDGE — In the light of recent fatal shootings, a concerned group of citizens came together to collaborate on the problem. There were about 30 people in attendance on Dec. 2 who sat down around a rectangular table at 8 Washington St. The police sat up front, but there was a restless energy that veered the conversation beyond their control at times. They opened the meeting with everyone in attendance getting a chance to introduce themselves.
Part of the problem is groups of young men wielding weapons in the Greenwood Avenue area, citizens said. Lots of ideas were mentioned in the circle like men needing to step up in child rearing, women showing up with more discipline and the age old “just connecting” with these young people so they can trust adults with their troubles.
“Groups of young men are targeting each other. There is a loose organization of men where small things escalate. The number of guns on the street is unbelievable. We need to remove the real trouble makers, restore some form of order, so people can have their freedom back. We need to let the people in the streets know that this is not the Wild West,” said Dorchester State’s Attorney Bill Jones.
The police offered a PowerPoint to the group detailing crime statistics. In 2021, law enforcement noted four homicides (three of which were on Greenwood Avenue), 27 shootings, 34 stabbings and 26 other shootings caused property damage — all in Cambridge.
The police said they are spread too thin and can’t be the complete solution to the problem. One idea they offered is to light the dark areas of the streets.
“We can not as a community let this become Baltimore. I have been here 33 years and I have never seen it so bad,” said Cambridge Police Chief Mark Lewis. “We are trying to put a coalition together to stop this violence. We have to do something to reach these kids.”
“Everybody has got a gun, if not two guns. The number of guns on the street is unbelievable right now. People deserve to have a safe place to live no matter who they are. People live here. Children live here,” Jones said.
Jones added that retaliation is a significant factor in the violence; no slight goes unnoticed and every offense has to be repaid. People have gotten to the point where they are afraid. Notably, the youngest person at the meeting was 30, and a bastion of strength for the community, the Black church, was absent.
“Social media is the curse. Our children our lost, they don’t know who they are,” said Jermaine Anderson, executive director of Alpha Genesis Community Development Corporation.
There were disagreements as to whose fault all of this was. Was it law enforcement, fathers or mothers to blame?
“The main thing is fatherhood and stepping up and letting these boys know ... you can’t blame the youth because they are just learning from what they see. These boys don’t have nothing to fall back on. We got a vocational school right here collecting dust. It all comes down to a conversation,” said Sergio Martinez, owner of Mr. Martin Detailing.
He dominated the a majority of the meeting, pacing around and talking over people. There were requests of the police to facilitate the meeting more rigorously.
Matinez said he was raised in a different era — one where if he did wrong, he would be punished. He believes in holding these teens accountable.
Others said that it should not be a reason to call Social Services if they discipline their kids.
Although this meeting served to air out a lot of people’s worries, there was concern about how to run a community meeting.
“We have to learn how to do meetings. We have to learn about setting norms and how to say, ‘Let’s stay on the agenda’ and move on,” said Greg Meekins, retired educator.
“Everybody can’t do everything. We talked about the economic piece. There needs to be a subcommittee on that. A subcommittee focused on education. There are tentacles coming out of this circle called Cambridge. We need our people to say, ‘I am willing to work.’ We all have ownership of these problems, all of us,” Meekins said.
“These kids are going through emotional hell living on the Greenwood corridor,” said Teresa Stafford.
Everyone present was united on one thing — they all want to bring peace back to the streets of Cambridge.
{span class=”print_trim”}Tom McCall is a reporter for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at tmccall@chespub.com.
