DENTON — Compass has abandoned plans to build a free-standing hospice facility in Caroline County. The nonprofit organization made the public announcement Friday in a news release.
Citing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health care industry and soaring building costs, the news release said, “In order to continue to provide the highest quality of care to their patients and maintain their fiscal due diligence as a nonprofit, Compass has made the hard decision not to move forward with building the hospice facility at this time.”
Commissioner Larry Porter called the move “a slap in the face to Caroline County.”
The county had a hospice house with just three beds through an arrangement with Talbot Hospice, but that wasn’t enough to make it cost effective. Talbot Hospice wasn’t interested in expanding, and the facility failed. The hospice house was sold and the proceeds earmarked to be used to build another hospice house with a new partner.
The project has been more than 10 years in the making. In 2013, the county county worked to get six hospice beds allocated here as part of a memorandum of understanding with Shore Health System.
“Those beds were captured as part of the certificate of need,” Porter said.
According to Compass, the organization has provided services to the county since 2015, providing hospice care, supportive care and grief services in their homes, assisted living facilities, nursing homes, and the community at large. Compass has served 1,024 Caroline County residents and their families in that time.
Part of that partnership has always included the plan to construct a new hospice house in Caroline. The county paid to subdivide a piece property near the Health and Public Services building and donated it for the facility. Multiple fundraisers have been held. Del. Jeff Ghrist, R-36th-Caroline, obtained $400,000 to get the project started.
“The people of Caroline County deserve a hospice facility. The people who’ve lived their lives in Caroline County deserve to (be able to) die in Caroline County,” Porter said.
He said he knew it would be a fight, “We’ve fought for stuff before (like the urgent care center and the medical pavilion). We’ve been successful in getting it, and we’ll see how we can be successful in this.”
Porter vowed to recapture those hospice beds and work with another hospice organization to build a building in Caroline County.
He noted Compass recently expanded its Centreville facility to 10 beds. More people from Caroline are served there than people from Queen Anne’s, so not building here doesn’t make sense. He called it “disappointing and discouraging.”
Ghrist agreed the decision was “certainly very disappointing. I mean, it’s a commitment that they had made to the residents of Caroline County.”
As a member of the Capitol Budget Subcommittee, Ghrist said he was in a position to help Compass obtain millions of dollars in capital funding for the project — the $400,000 to get started was just the beginning — and those funds will have to be returned. Plus there’s federal money coming available.
He said the Caroline County Delegation plans to meet with Compass officials next week to discuss the matter.
In Friday’s news release, Terry Mead, Compass board treasurer and Caroline resident, said, “At this point in time, when we are facing the highest inflation rate in 40 years, the highest gas prices in history, supply chain issues, continued staffing shortages, etc., in my opinion it is definitely not the time to consider constructing a hospice building in Denton. As a Compass Board member, our focus must be on providing all the residents of Caroline County with exceptional hospice care, supportive care and grief support services.”
The release stated, “Rest assured that The Barnette Center in Centreville will continue to provide residential and general in-patient hospice care to all the residents of Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties.”
“In-patient care is still available to all three counties’ citizens at the newly renovated facility in Centreville. But all of Compass’s services are truly close to home,” said Caroll Visintainer, Compass board member and Caroline resident.
Julie McMahan Thomas, Compass board vice chair and Caroline resident, said, “I commend Compass’s staff and leadership for the way that they have navigated the direction of our organization during these unprecedented times. They continue to address the needs of the residents of Caroline, Kent and Queen Anne’s counties, and remain fiscally healthy. The current state of the economy and the obstacles that the entire health care industry is facing has renewed our attention and focus on the changing needs and how we can best meet those needs for each individual that we serve. We have seen a shift in what the communities prefer, and at this time it is in the best interest of our communities to provide the highest quality of service in their homes, assisted living facilities, nursing homes and The Barnette Center.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.