CAMBRIDGE — Ironman returned to Cambridge on Saturday, Sept. 17, bringing 1,500 racers and thousands of spectators and supporters to the course.
Joe Klinedinst won the race with a time of 8:37:53. Klinedinst swam 2.4 miles in 1:01:33, biked 112 miles in 4:19:57, and ran 26.2 miles in 3:08:16.
The next two finishers similarly broke the nine hour mark, with Brazilian Vicente De Paulo Saraiva Jr. at 8:47:43, and Matthew Tatum coming in seconds later at 8:47:56.
Joanne Gribler won female division, finishing in 9:49:32. Gribler completed the swim in 59:32, the bike course in 5:02:07, and the run in 3:39:06.
Ava Warfel finished second in the women’s race with a time of 9:51:54, and Jacquelyn Foley came in third with a time of 9:57:06.
“Everything went really well,” said race director Angie Hengst. Hengst said she wished she could take credit for the “amazing weather.”
She said the lack of any wind for the morning swim coupled with the use of a reversed swim course to have swimmers go with the tide on the outside leg made for a fast swim course.
The wind picked up on the bike course, but the racers dropped out at a diminished rate. Hengst said she was told the Dorchester race had the lowest DNF (did not finish) rate of any Ironman event for two years.
“Overall, it was a great day,” Hengst said, and she pointed particularly to father and son team Jeff and Johnny Agar’s completion of their first Ironman. Johnny, who was born with cerebral palsy, finished the first Ironman in five attempts.
“My dad and I became an Ironman for the first time in five attempts!” Johnny said in a social media post. “I never stopped believing in him because he never stopped believing in me. He saw in me the athlete no one saw coming.”
