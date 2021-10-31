EASTON — Multiple complaints from concerned local citizens led to the Maryland Open Meetings Compliance Board finding the Talbot Family Network in violation of several provisions of the state’s Open Meetings Act, according to a recently issued opinion from the board.
On Oct. 7, the Open Meetings Compliance Board (OMCB) ruled that the Talbot Family Network had changed the date of a meeting without giving notice to the public, failed to prepare and post minutes online in a timely fashion and failed to provide enough details in at least one set of minutes, according to the opinion.
According to its website, the “Talbot Family Network concentrates on prevention, early intervention and intervention services to children, youth and families in Talbot County.”
The OMCB also wrote that some of Talbot Family Network’s committees are actually public bodies and disregarded some mandates in the Act.
However, the OMCB did not agree with all of the complainants’ allegations of open meeting violations. The allegations made and found to not be violations of the Act include:
• The Talbot Family Network having inaccurate information on the county’s website — denied because the website is not under the organization’s control;
- • The Talbot Family Network modifying their agenda after it was made available to the public — denied because the change is an action they’re allowed to take;
- • The Talbot Family Network not recording vote tallies for their presiding officers in the correct months — an allegation denied because it’s outside of the scope of the OMCB’s authority;
- • The Talbot Family Network omitting certain board actions from their minutes — denied because the organization did not purse the initiatives;
- • A committee of the Talbot Family Network not meeting in an open meeting session — an allegation denied because the committee didn’t meet the qualifications of a public body;
- • Special committees not providing meeting minutes — an allegation denied because the OMCB could not conclude that one was a public body, and the other was not named in the bylaws.
Once given the opinion from the OMCB, Talbot Family Network’s executive director Nancy Andrew was required to acknowledge the violations by reading and summarizing them at an open meeting, the most recent of which was held on Oct. 19.
Talbot County Council member Corey Pack, a member of the Talbot Family Network’s board of directors, commented on the violations after they were read, saying that the organization would “tighten up on those areas” and make sure completed meeting minutes were posted on time in the future.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
