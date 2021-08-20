Sorry, an error occurred.
Comptroller Peter Franchot visits the nearly finished Delmarva Community Services Intergenerational Center.
Comptroller Peter Franchot tours the new Delmarva Community Services building currently in the final stages of construction.
The exterior of the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Intergenerational Center.
Comptroller Peter Franchot talks with Dr. Santo Grande and others during a tour of the nearly-completed building
CAMBRIDGE — Comptroller Peter Franchot visited the nearly completed Delmarva Community Services Intergenerational Services building on Wednesday in Cambridge.
The building is weeks away from completion and will house day time services for a mixture of seniors and children in day care.
Franchot, who is in the midst of a bid for the Democrat nomination for governor in the 2022 primary, was led on the tour of the building by DCS President and CEO Dr. Santo Grande.
Franchot said the funding the state had allocated to DCS had been well spent.
The gubernatorial candidate promised that, if elected, he would enact a tax credit for seniors to incentivize them to mentor young people.
“We want our seniors to be happy and productive, and have a nice place to come,” said Sante to Franchot. “You’ve been very helpful in getting us there.”
“Everybody in the state should have this,” said Franchot as he toured the areas of the building where seniors will interact with children in structured activities.
DCS staff member Mary Handley said the interaction between young and old was beneficial to older people, often giving them a mission and a purpose they would not have otherwise had.
Franchot stopped in Cambridge and Salisbury on his way to the Maryland Association of Counties convention in Ocean City.
