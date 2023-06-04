First Responders Celebration

EASTON — Grateful Talbot County residents Paul and Joanne Prager and the Bluepoint Hospitality team are honored to announce the third annual First Responders Celebration. This year, the 613 women and men who serve as Mryland State Troopers (Easton Barracks), Talbot County Sheriff’s deputies and local police officers, EMS, and in all seven of Talbot County’s volunteer fire departments will receive a Bluepoint Hospitality gift card valued at $100. A token of gratitude to those who provide aid in our most vulnerable moments, the cards will be valid for the month of June.


