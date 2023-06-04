EASTON — Grateful Talbot County residents Paul and Joanne Prager and the Bluepoint Hospitality team are honored to announce the third annual First Responders Celebration. This year, the 613 women and men who serve as Mryland State Troopers (Easton Barracks), Talbot County Sheriff’s deputies and local police officers, EMS, and in all seven of Talbot County’s volunteer fire departments will receive a Bluepoint Hospitality gift card valued at $100. A token of gratitude to those who provide aid in our most vulnerable moments, the cards will be valid for the month of June.
This spring, Bluepoint Hospitality introduced a companywide emergency response program led by trained EMS professionals. Approximately 60 members of the Bluepoint staff are now certified in CPR, First Aid, AED and “Stop the Bleed.” Bluepoint would like to extend its sincere gratitude to paramedic Rachel Cox, Lt. Dave Hall, Lt. Jackie Reiss, EMT Ray Morris, and paramedic Elizabeth Beebe for dedicating their time to the Bluepoint team and to community health and wellness.
Bluepoint has welcomed, once again, local merchants to participate in giving thanks to the first responders with the intention of growing the annual celebration into a widespread community initiative. In true Talbot County fashion, business owners jumped at the opportunity, offering discounts or complimentary goods and services in their retail shops, restaurants and wellness venues. The list has grown significantly in 2023, with more than 23 participating retailers, and counting. Full details are available at Blue[ointHospitality.com.
On Wednesday, June 7, Brooke Lierman, 34th Comptroller of the state of Maryland and the first woman to be elected to one of the state’s constitutional offices, will join the Prager Family and Bluepoint Hospitality in recognizing Talbot County’s finest. The brief ceremony will be held from noon to 12:20 p.m. at the Service Memorial at the corner of Dover and West streets. Local businesses and residents are encouraged to attend and show their support.
A longtime resident of the Eastern Shore, Prager fell in love with the area during his years at the Naval Academy and returned to build a retreat for his family, and, eventually, the collection of establishments that is Bluepoint Hospitality. Not only is the hospitality group one of downtown Easton’s largest employers, but The Prager Family’s philanthropic spirit — by way of Bluepoint Hospitality — has touched countless individuals and local organizations. In 2023, this includes contributions to Easton Little League, Talbot Hospice, Easton Volunteer Fire Department Golf Classic, Chesapeake Film Festival, For All Seasons, Flags for Heroes, Talbot County Public Schools, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.