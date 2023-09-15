Ashley Watkins on flute and Veronica Tomanek on piano will present “Deep Roots, A Musical Journey from Spirituals to Jazz” at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24.
Sunday, September 24, 2023 4 p.m.
The two exceptionally gifted local musicians come together to share the music of America. Our original music: spirituals and jazz and the cultures from which they originate. You will recognize many of the spirituals that were arranged for flute and piano by William Grant Still, Marietta Simpson, Evelyn Simpson-Curenton and Coleridge Taylor-Perkinson.
Claude Bolling’s Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano is an exciting piece that brings joy and happiness to our souls through the interplay of classical and jazz elements.
A native of Cambridge, Ashley Watkins began her musical journey at 10 years of age playing in the fourth grade band. As she grew older, music began to be more purposeful and important in her life. She received an undergraduate degree in music performance (James Madison University) studying under Dr. Beth Chandler and a graduate degree in music performance (The University of Akron) under the tutelage of George Pope.
In June 2023, Watkins received an artist diploma from The OAcademy, an international music school studying with premier musicians of our day.
Veronica Tomanek is a vocal coach and staff pianist with Salisbury University.
She serves as the music director at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church (Salisbury) and is the founder and director of the newly formed choral group, Vox Concordia.
Tomanek frequently performs through the Mid-Atlantic and New England as a chamber musician, piano and organ soloist, choral director, and music director for musical theater productions. She has degrees and diplomas from the University of Connecticut, Boston University, and the Rouen Conservatory, Rouen, France.
A freewill donation will be taken to defray artists expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.