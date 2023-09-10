CHESTER — Elegant automobiles, Chesapeake Bay yachts, and antique boats. If you liked the car show at the Kent Island Yacht Club this past spring, then you are in for a real treat coming up later this month.


  

Did You Know?

A Concours d’Élégance, often referred to simply as a “Concours,” is an event that showcases some of the most exquisite and historically significant automobiles. These events typically focus on the elegance, beauty, and design of classic and vintage cars.

The Concours d’Élégance has a storied history dating back to the early 20th century. Its origins can be traced to the French aristocracy, who would gather in the picturesque parks of Paris to display their luxurious carriages and automobiles. The first official Concours, however, took place in 1929 at the fashionable seaside town of Deauville, France.

In the years that followed, Concours events gained popularity worldwide, becoming a symbol of automotive excellence and style. They provided a platform for automobile manufacturers and designers to showcase their most opulent creations.

Perhaps the most famous of these events is the Pebble Beach Concours d’Élégance, which began in 1950 on the stunning 18th hole fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in California. It has since become one of the most prestigious Concours events globally, attracting collectors, enthusiasts, and automotive connoisseurs.

Concours d’Élégance events are not only about displaying rare and beautiful cars but also about preserving and celebrating automotive heritage. They often feature a panel of judges who meticulously evaluate each vehicle’s historical accuracy, condition, and elegance, awarding prizes to the finest examples.

Today, Concours d’Élégance events continue to captivate audiences worldwide, with various iterations held in different countries, each celebrating the timeless beauty and craftsmanship of classic automobiles. They serve as a testament to the enduring allure of automotive design and engineering throughout history.

While there are sure to be car buffs from as far away as California at this year’s event, it’s also a great event to expose kids to, as well as a great day to spend in the sunshine with someone special.

