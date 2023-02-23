Choptank Electric presents

Choptank Electric’s Vice President of Government Affairs Valerie Connelly presents an update on broadband connectivity and customer outreach to the Eastern Shore Delegation on Feb. 17.

ANNAPOLIS — Working much faster than anticipated, Valerie Connelly, vice president of government affairs for Choptank Electric, announced to the Eastern Shore Delegation the company is moving ahead completing two state expansion grants almost a year ahead of schedule, bringing fiber connectivity to “more than 2,300 unserved members.”


