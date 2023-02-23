ANNAPOLIS — Working much faster than anticipated, Valerie Connelly, vice president of government affairs for Choptank Electric, announced to the Eastern Shore Delegation the company is moving ahead completing two state expansion grants almost a year ahead of schedule, bringing fiber connectivity to “more than 2,300 unserved members.”
Since the initiation of Choptank Fiber in 2021, supplies and substation equipment have been subsequently installed and, for the remaining locations, are in the warehouse “ready to go,” Connelly told Eastern Shore lawmakers during their weekly meeting Feb. 17.
Thusfar, Choptank has created broadband points of presence and started customer connection in six of nine counties with more to come soon, she noted.
The member-owned company applied for and was awarded grants of $7.2 million in 50% cost-share agreement to install service to 2,300 unserved members in three counties. Meeting the goals of remaining grants are months ahead of schedule, Connelly added. In those three counties, Caroline, Queen Anne’s and Somerset, unserved members, Connelly said, are defined as areas that had no current access to high-speed internet.
Once connected, members will be offered plans with no data caps and the option of a voice program for those who want a traditional phone in their residence. Connelly said the advent of the voice program was due in part to customer outreach meetings held at both high schools in Caroline.
“We learned as much from our members as they did from us,” she said.
Choptank has also been able to begin installation via state grants and partnerships with other counties including Cecil and Worcester where they were able to utilize some ARPA funding; work has also begun in Wicomico, she added.
The overarching goal of the Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband is to ensure that every Marylander has access to broadband services. There is no territory protection in the broadband arena, meaning any company or provider can come in and lay fiber down over another, Connelly said. By federal standards broadband is essentially unregulated.
Weekly, 10-20 homes are having new broadband made available. For those who chose to connect to Choptank’s broadband, plans begin at $85 a month with no data caps and speeds of up to 100 Mbps for download and upload.
During this legislative session, Choptank Electric will be supporting and asks the Delegation for their support of HB 1189/SB 801 said Matt Teffeau, manager of government affairs and economic development.
The bills are designed to establish the CyberMaryland Program to increase the cybersecurity workforce in the state, build an advanced cybersecurity workforce, and carry out other purposes related to the cybersecurity workforce in the state.
Teffeau said Choptank continues to emphasize the importance to national security and the economy of maintaining safe, reliable and affordable power.
Also of import to Choptank’s members is HB 678/SB 640, a carry over from last session, said Teffeau, exempting from the sales and use tax the sale of electricity used for agricultural purposes such as raising livestock or poultry, preparing, irrigating, or tending the soil, or planting, maintaining or transporting seeds or crops.
Giving a broad overview of their reach, Connelly said Choptank averages a 99.99% system availability index, operating 6,367 miles of electric line and serving 56,142 membership accounts.
They are continually upgrading their electric infrastructure, and are managing supply chain delays for transformers and other equipment by ordering materials in advance, she added. Currently, inspection and replacement of over 40,000 utility poles is underway — averaging 10,000 inspections per year since 2021.
“We are fully engaged with the Maryland Delegation in ways to mitigate supply chain issues, inflation and exploring all available funding resources,” Teffeau said.
The 2023 annual member meeting of Choptank Electric will be held this year on April 27 at the Talbot Community Center.
