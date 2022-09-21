EASTON — The MidShore Constitution Alliance organized an event on the grounds of the Talbot County Courthouse Saturday to engage the community in understanding their rights and obligations under their state and federal constitutions.
Bryan Lankford, commander of the State of Maryland VFW who has been deployed multiple times in the Marine Corps since 1989, talked about the importance of the Constitution.
“The Constitution is the bedrock for our freedom and our liberties here in America. The day to recognize the Constitution 235 years later is important. Sometimes it’s not echoed enough just how important the Constitution is,” said Lankford.
Constitution Day is recognized nationwide.
“The importance of the event today to get out into the community is that people continue to remember that freedom is precious and it can be gone at any moment and that liberty is precious,” said Lankford.
The event had pocket Constitutions available and had family-friendly events, music and a rotation of guest speakers.
“Maybe there was somebody out here who wasn’t taught about the Constitution in school and was not taught about the Bill of Rights for the first ten amendments and teaching them makes sure that history continues,” said Lankford.
Michelle Ewing, director of the Constitution Alliance, spoke about the event and how it was organized.
“The Constitution Alliance was established in June of this year by a non-partisan group of Eastern Shore citizens to promote civic education and awareness of the Constitution,” said Ewing.
The event celebrates the day in 1787 when the U.S. government, as we know it, was born.
“We’re committed to this Constitution. We’re committed to the 235 years that these brilliant authors put together,” said Sheriff Joe Gamble.
The event taught about how the Constitution was crafted by the Founding Fathers.
“They knew that men and women would die protecting it. They knew that soldiers and police officers would be called to protect our Constitution and to sacrifice their very lives for the way that we live and to protect our laws,” said Gamble.
The event sought to strengthen the Constitutional IQ of youth and citizens.
“I’m so grateful for this Constitution because it gives us that base that gives us that foundation that we need to structure our lives, to structure our society and to structure our laws,” said Gamble.
The event was co-hosted by Frederick Douglass on the Hill, and the Washington College Institute for Religion, Politics and Culture. In addition to bolstering knowledge of the Constitution, there was also the opportunity to learn how Frederick Douglass used the Constitution to enable freedom.
