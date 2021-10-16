REHOBOTH BEACH — In the spirit of the fashionable Parisian salons of the 17th century, the Rehoboth Art League is presenting latest Salon, featuring the contemporary artwork of collector Cliff Diver.
The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Diver’s stunning Lewes property, ticket holders may enjoy an exclusive look at a collection of art that includes pieces loaned to museums around the world, including the Whitney, the Corcoran, ICA Boston, and the Venice Biennale.
The Salon will feature a new selection of work, including pieces from Warren Isensee, Emil Lukas, and, among others, Kurt Strahm.
The evening’s discussion touches on diversity in collecting, as well as the processes Diver uses in reading artwork. Light refreshments will be served, and space is limited. Tickets for this event, the proceeds of which supports the art league’s year-round exhibition and education programs, are $100 per person and available online.
This event is made possible, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on www.DelawareScene.com.
For additional information on the Art League, its classes, events and exhibitions, visit our website at rehobothartleague.org or call 302.227.8408. Connect with us on Facebook and Instagram @RehobothArtLeague.
