CENTREVILLE — Following an impasse over contract negotiations, the Queen Anne’s County Board of Education went to mediation in July with the Queen Anne’s County Education Association. No agreement was reached. Teachers will be working with the 2021-22 contract in place until such a time a new contract is finalized.
In QACPS, 74% of teachers are members of the local union. Those who are not members still receive the benefit of negotiated contracts.
Issues of contention include salary, employee contributions to health insurance and personal leave, among others.
A point of negotiation included mandates from the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, in effect since the spring of 2021. Under the Blueprint, on or before July 1, 2024, each county is required to show the State Accountability and Implementation Board that, during the period between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2024, teachers in the county received a 10% salary increase above the negotiated schedule of salary increases — in short, increasing the base salary on each step of the district’s salary scale.
The salary scale for QACPS includes steps based on certification and degree. Steps are negotiated with each annual contract. The starting salary for a teacher with a standard certificate and bachelor’s degree is $47,932.
Superintendent Patty Saelens said the state told the school system in December 2021 that negotiated “step” increases do not count toward the 10% mandate. To date the county has met 3% of the required increase.
QACPS must meet a scale (salary) increase of 7% over years FY 23 and FY 24 to achieve the Blueprint’s mandate. Failure to follow the Blueprint mandate would result in state funding being withheld for the current school year, she noted.
During mediation, the Queen Anne’s County Education Association (Union) requested the Board issue a full step increase to all eligible teachers “(to) make whole the past lost step for those eligible unit members who remain employed as is provided for in the current contract. To include a one step advance for all unit members on steps of the salary schedules. And a COLA of 3.75% to impact all certified teachers’ salary schedules and stipends.”
“We’ve bargained in good faith,” Karen Fields, president of QACEA said, “Certainly our teachers deserve a step increase and a 3% cost of living (COLA).”
Fields noted neighboring counties that have settled contracts have all settled with a 3% COLA or higher, a reflection of their recognition of inflation, she said.
In mediation, for the contract year July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, the Board proposed an increase to all salary schedules of a flat $1,850 and 1% COLA, additionally, providing unit members a one time stipend of $1,000 in the last pay of October 2022. Those same terms were offered for FY 2024.
Under those terms, the additional 7% salary increase required to satisfy the State requirement would be met.
“The Board’s proposed salary enhancement to the union was more than in any year as far back as 2017,” Saelens said.
During budget meetings with the county, 1.5 million was extended by the county over their required Maintenance of Effort to be able to manage the salary increase, Saelens said. The alternative would have been to take from the fund balance, and that is not sustainable past year one, she said. If the contract proposed by the Union were enforced, the difference would have to come from the fund balance to cover FY23 and would ultimately lead to 20 positions being cut for FY24.
“The Blueprint had some unintended consequences that will take districts a couple of years to work through,” Saelens said, “This unfunded mandate has to be dealt with in real time.” Saelens also pointed out that with enrollment down — primarily due to those students who left QACPS during COVID — the State’s contribution to the school budget is less.
However, Fields contended that perhaps the Board hadn’t requested enough funding from the county.
The cost of health insurance was another issue where talks stalled. Speaking on behalf of the Board, Saelens said, “Trend insurance data has consistently shown a large increase in costs. This year the board used $1.6 million in health care trust reserves to reduce the initial increase of 10% to the employee, reducing it to only 4%, (an average increase of) $2.90 per pay per employee with family coverage who access QACPS EPO insurance and $9.71 per employee with family coverage who access QACPS PPO insurance.”
In mediation, the Board proposed that certified teachers hired before July 1, 2023 keep the current benefit plan and those hired after would pay an increased amount for health insurance. Under the Union, teachers requested the same agreement as last year for health insurance.
On behalf of the teachers, the Union representative negotiations involved a request that personal leave remain the same as in last year’s contract, to which the Board agreed to retain the present four days of leave for personal reasons for all certificated employees.
However, the Board would change notification requirements for taking personal leave given without specifying the reason to the immediate supervisor to at least 48 hours in advance of the day, unless in case of emergency, with some stipulations. Those included “blackout” dates such as the first and last 10 days of the school year and professional development days, providing for exceptions in case of emergency.
Planning time within the school day has also been a top priority for the union. Past concerns surrounded staffing shortages and teachers volunteering to forego their planning period to serve as substitutes. To this end, the Board proposed that all teachers at the middle and high schools on a regular student day would be provided with a continuous daily planning time equal to one teaching class exclusive of lunch period and all other duties, and all teachers at the elementary schools be provided with a continuous daily planning time of one hour.
“The practice of using a teacher as a substitute, thereby depriving the teacher of a preparation period, is undesirable and shall be resorted to only in emergencies…,” said Board representative HR Director Dr. Michael Noel. “Every effort shall be made to arrange employees’ schedules, school activities and events so that coverage is not required. Teachers who are used to cover classes will be compensated $30 per hour.”
In the joint bargaining with mediation on July 27, the Union was represented in the by MSEA Eastern Shore Uniserv Director Arthur Pippo and the Board by Director of Employee Relations Michael Noel and their respective bargaining teams.
Mediator M. David Vaughn notified the Public School Labor Relations Board the sides could not reach an agreement and the union requested a “Declaration of Impasse,” which the State Board issued.
The parties came to mediation far apart on significant issues, Vaughn stated in his summary report, “They remained far apart on most issues throughout mediation, making no substantial progress on the core economic issues. On the critical issue of wages, the Board wound up at the end of the mediation almost exactly where it was at the outset of negotiations in February.”
The next step is for the State of Maryland’s Public Labor Relations Board to make a final decision binding to both parties to either accept either the Board’s best and final offer prior to mediation, or the Education Association’s (Union), or the mediator’s final recommendation. The hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13.
