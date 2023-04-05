EASTON — In her run for mayor of Easton, Megan Cook draws on her leadership in the community and local government as strengths in pursuing attainable housing opportunities and continuing the town’s economic development.
Cook was born and raised in Massena, New York. She earned an undergraduate degree in biology from the University of Rochester and worked in pediatric cardiology research, meeting her husband along the way.
The two then moved to Vermont, and Cook earned her master’s degree in biomedical engineering from the University of Vermont while her husband completed his pediatric residency. The family then moved to Taos, New Mexico, for several years before moving to Easton in fall 2003 to be closer to family.
Cook’s civic involvement in the town began with serving as a co-chair of the community-built playground project at Idlewild Park in 2006 and 2007, which she credits with launching her into politics.
Cook was first elected to represent Ward 4 on the Easton Town Council in 2009 and served in that position for 11 years before being elected council president in a special election in 2020. She was reelected in 2021 to a four-year council president term.
Asked why she was running for mayor, Cook pointed to her leadership abilities, shown through her work with the council and in the community.
“I feel I’m a leader, I’m a doer, and that’s really what the mayor’s role is, right?” she said.
She reemphasized her efforts in building the playground at Idlewild Park and highlighted co-founding CarePacks of Talbot County, a weekend food backpack program that feeds the county’s most economically vulnerable students — an average of about 300 kids per weekend, she said.
Cook has also served on numerous boards and committees for public and private schools, the Avalon Foundation, the Neighborhood Service Center, Junior Achievement and more.
“I kind of think of it as I work in the community and I work for the community, and that’s kind of been my time here in Easton,” she said. “So I feel all that packaged together has led me to running for mayor.
Cook acknowledged that overall, the Town of Easton is a great place to live, work and raise a family. The town’s bond rating is “excellent,” the town’s budget is balanced, and Easton hasn’t raised taxes since Cook joined the council over a decade ago, she said.
However, one of the biggest issues Cook sees facing the town is attainable housing, noting that Easton doesn’t have a lot of housing. Much of it also isn’t affordable with the average sales price of homes rising, making it much harder for families looking to live in town and raise families here.
She’s started to tackle that problem with an inclusionary zoning package through the council, which would provide developers hoping to build within the town with a roadmap to know exactly what the Town of Easton is requiring from them.
Cook added that developers’ donations to the affordable housing program are great, but acknowledged that a lot of programs utilize the program’s funds, and the town needs units for residents as well.
As for the budget, Cook said the town needs to ensure that employees, which she described as one of the best resources the town has, are fairly compensated while also watching rising health care costs.
She emphasized the importance of financially keeping up with everything else that makes Easton a great place, including park maintenance, expansion of the Rails to Trails system and further development of Easton Point Park — the town’s only waterfront park.
With the town’s economic growth taking off, Cook said that the town needs to take advantage of opportunities like Mistletoe Hall, the town’s 86-acre property with seven industrially-zoned parcels for businesses, along with leveraging partnerships with the state and county.
Ensuring that tourism and foot traffic is keeping downtown Easton businesses going, along with keeping the downtown area walkable and bikeable, is another priority, she said. That priority becomes especially apparent when the town promotes events that draw a large number of visitors from outside the community, such as Plein Air Easton and the Waterfowl Festival.
“It isn’t just the visitors and the tourists; we also have to make sure that all our families have a reason to come downtown, and so we do that with the community events,” she said, referring to the town parades and park events.
Budget priorities that go hand in hand with boosting economic development include attracting new businesses and maintaining the downtown business corridor, Cook said. There are also redevelopment opportunities along Dover Street, and the town can look at projects to be done in that space.
Cook also stressed the importance of ensuring the new regional medical center near U.S. Route 50 breaks ground, reflecting on the importance of bringing more doctors to the rural community.
She noted that a shortage of medical professionals is a nationwide problem, but said, “hopefully a new hospital here in Easton will help attract those doctors.”
Additionally, Cook hopes to increase the amount of public art in Easton and implement a public art commission.
When it comes to working on shared priorities with Talbot County, Cook emphasized the importance of communication between the town and county councils, noting a number of shared interests between the two.
“We look for opportunities to partner and we have to maintain those partnerships and that line of communication, because I do think there are issues that we can share and tackle together,” she said. “But unless we’re letting each other know what’s happening, we don’t know when those opportunities present themselves.”
In terms of transparency in government, Cook noted that there’s a lot happening within the town that the community doesn’t know about, adding that the town itself historically has not been a great self-promoter.
One initial step the town has taken in better informing residents is hiring a communications and public relations specialist, she said.
The council meetings also serve as an opportunity to inform both council members and those watching of what projects are on the horizon, what’s going well and what’s not going well, Cook said. Highlighting those departments whose work is less visible can also serve to better inform the public, she said.
Speaking on public safety, Cook said that Easton is already a relatively safe community, thanks to the police chief and police department. If elected, she aims to make sure the police continue their great work through support and retaining and attracting new officers.
“I think that we need to continue to support them because it’s one of the things that makes Easton a great place to be — all those little pieces come to make the whole picture, and we need to make sure we’re supporting all those pieces,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.