ROCK HALL — The town here wasted no time in swearing in those newly elected officials at a council meeting Monday, May 8.
The mayoral election was held Saturday with results posted on the town website just before 9:30 p.m. that evening.
Incumbents Vice Mayor Carolyn Jones and Councilwoman Eleanor Collyer kept their council seats earning 107 and 93 votes, respectively.
Newcomer Richard Seewald came in a very close third place 92 votes, while David Jones Sr. received 47.
Though the race for mayor was uncontested, 158 votes were cast for James Cook.
Jones, still acting in her role as vice mayor, ran the start of the meeting Monday. First thing on the agenda was an organizational meeting and the swearing in of Rock Hall’s newest mayor.
Cook was sworn in by Clerk of the Circuit Court Sherise Kennard.
In his first official act as mayor, Cook swore in Collyer and Jones.
The new council then voted which among them would serve as vice mayor. Collyer nominated Jones and, with a second from Councilman Tim Edwards, the council unanimously voted to approve Jones as vice mayor.
With Cook taking the mayor’s seat, there is now an empty council seat to be filled.
The council has 45 days to appoint someone to the council, after which point an election will have to be held.
At Monday’s meeting, Cook suggested the council make an appointment at its June business meeting, scheduled for Thursday, June 8.
He suggested putting out a notice on the town website that there is a council vacancy and anyone interested in filling that seat should contact the town. Once a pool of interested candidates has been formed, Cook suggested the council choose who fill the empty seat. He said Seewald and David Jones should automatically be added to the pool of those interested.
Town Manager Bob Resele said he would check with the town’s lawyer about that plan. There was a general consensus among the council that Cook’s suggestion should be how the council seat was filled.
