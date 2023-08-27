EASTON — To Corey Pack, there was no better place to grow up than Turner Station, a small historically Black community on the outskirts of Dundalk in Baltimore County.
Growing up in a large family, his summers were spent playing baseball, fishing and crabbing, riding bikes, building go-karts and catching lightning bugs — an all-American type of experience.
Though Pack, a former Talbot County councilman and current lead facilitator of the Responsible Father Initiative, wasn’t yet born when Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech, its core messages — vision, inspiration and the betterment of what America could be — resonate deeply with him personally and professionally.
From Pack’s perspective, King’s speech challenged Americans to think beyond just the outer shell of an individual and to instead think of what a person is made of. It challenges Americans’ morality as individuals, he said.
“...The family unit is still at the core of what American society should be, and I think that’s what King was trying to say as far as his dream,” he said. “It’s not just where people are identified through outer racial components, but also through their moral convictions — what do you stand for, what do you believe in?”
While strides have been made in racial relationships since 1963, such as overturning unjust laws and increasing tolerance, some brokenness lingers.
“Unfortunately in America, I think there’s always going to be this undertone, this undertow, and I don’t know whether we’re going to ever be able to totally divorce ourselves of it,” Pack said. “I think some of it will hopefully get washed away from the shoreline never to return, but it’s an unfortunate part of American legacy.”
Over the last 200 years, many Black leaders have run far in the race for equality, passing the baton to others as the movement continues to forge ahead. But to Pack, a question remains: “Who’s going to run that next leg of the race and push these issues of values and morality and equality?”
Looking to the future, Pack thinks the move for equality will take the form of a collective movement, similar to the Black Lives Matter movement or the #MeToo movement.
Putting faith and trust in the untapped potential of younger generations is a part of advancing the race for equality, too.
“This generation, they’re asking the question, ‘Why?’” he said. “I think they really want to know: Is this the best way that we can do this, is there another way to do this and get the same, if not better, results?”
And as for the best way to push forward?
“I think we’ve just got to get back to basics, let’s not forget what makes us us,” Pack said. “It still comes down to the values, the morals and the beliefs that one holds to be true.”
