Delahay is the featured marque of the 16th annual St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance on Chesapeake Bay, with Bentley Motors as this year’s presenting sponsor.
This year Corvette’s 70th anniversary is being celebrated with an invitational class of racing Corvettes sponsored by Cunningham Automotive.
The Sept. 22-24 event takes place at the Kent Island Yacht Club on the Kent Narrows and includes pre- and post-war classes of automobiles and a selection of Chesapeake Bay yachts and antique boats.
Sunday, Sept. 24, is set aside for spectators and offers a day of grand classic motoring, lively music and Eastern Shore cuisine and libations in a casually elegant waterfront setting.
“The Delahaye’s aerodynamic curves and lines embrace elegance like no other,” says St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance Chairman Luke L. Phipps. “The world-renowned Audrain Auto Museum of Newport is entering a 1951 Delahaye, just one week before their own prestigious Concours & Motor Week. We feel extremely honored by their participation.”
Phipps says the 1951 Delahaye 135M remains in remarkable overall condition, including its very attractive two-tone gray finish, supple red leather interior with exquisite, burled wood trim, and whitewall tires.
“Even today, six decades after the final Delahaye was produced, the famous 135 series cars remain very highly regarded as some of the most compelling French automobiles ever produced,” Phipps says.
Phipps says a single-family-owned 1926 Isotta Fraschini will be making its first public appearance at this year’s Concours and has been kept in pristine condition by the family since purchased new as a gift for the owner’s Italian grandmother.
An award ceremony takes place Sunday afternoon and includes a Chairman’s Award recognizing one automobile in the Corvette Collector Car Park, with Corvette owners encouraged to attend the event and line the entrance of the Yacht Club. Vendor tents and live music wrap up the event.
“In addition to an array of exceptional award-winning motorcars, we’ll showcase a number of luxury yachts dockside for the event,” says Phipps. “It’s a grand day of celebrating motorsports, restoration excellence, all combined with Eastern Shore hospitality.”
Locally-sourced cuisine and craft libations will be available for purchase from the Kent Island Yacht Club, with early-bird discounted tickets for Sept. 24 and more information about the event at smcde.org.
