OXFORD — With a final vote tally of 93-91, challenger Tom Costigan narrowly defeated incumbent Gordon Fronk in the June 21 election for Oxford Town Commission.
Fronk, who is president of the Town Commission, was running for re-election to a third term. Costigan will be sworn in at the July 12 Oxford Commission meeting. He currently serves as the chair of town's Historic District Commission.
Commissioner James Jaramillo said that although Fronk will be missed, he looks forward to working Costigan.
“I applaud Tom Costigan for running, he will make a fine commissioner. It was a close race that showed democracy in action,” Jaramillo said. “Commissioner Fronk will be missed, and he has been a great public servant. This is not how I saw the election going, but I look forward to working with Commissioner-elect Costigan.”
In an interview last week with the Star Democrat, Fronk spoke fondly of the town's leadership and administration.
"This is a job I enjoy," Fronk said. "No one has told me that they're not satisfied with the job I'm doing, and I would like to continue working with the commission and continue to be what I consider to be a stabilizing influence."
Costigan stressed the importance of public safety in his campaign, especially on the town's roadways.
"I've got a lot of goals I'd like to see happen. Public safety is a key one. The town's main road can be a speedway at times," Costigan told the Star Democrat.
"It's frustrating to me and I think it's almost borderline negligence," Costigan said. "The fact that we're creating this commercial space (the Oxford Mews) with the town park, and we are not looking at this from a public safety standpoint. It concerns me."
