ROCK HALL — Renovation of the Kent County Middle School building is off the table, Superintendent Karen Couch told the Board of Education at its meeting May 9.
During her report, Couch said the Interagency Commission on School Construction (IAC), an offshoot of the Maryland State Department of Education that provides funds for school construction, visited Kent County on May 6 to tour the middle and high schools.
“They notified us that renovation of the existing (middle school) facility is off the table,” Couch said. “They are absolutely in favor of new construction … and where the new construction is going to be, that is for us to decide and we’re not at that point yet.”
Couch said the IAC was against renovation due to the age and condition of the existing middle school.
The IAC said renovation of the existing building would be “upwards of $100 million,” Couch told the school board. She estimated a new school would cost about $70M.
There are two site possibilities for the new school: the existing site in Chestertown or the high school site in Worton, either attaching or building within close proximity of that school.
“And that really is something that we have to make some determination after we’ve had an opportunity to get community input,” Couch said.
That input will likely happen in early fall, she said.
Board member Trish McGee suggested that, “we go to each of the communities, as opposed to making them come to us.”
McGee is editor of the Kent County News.
Couch said a plan for the future middle school would be presented to the board in the fall. Grade configurations — a plan for which grade levels will be in which schools — also will be presented in the fall.
The IAC had asked in January whether, as part of the middle school project, there should be an eighth grade academy at the high school to fill existing space there.
Couch previously told the board that the IAC reported that, on paper, there is room for 1,500 students at Kent County High School.
Currently there are less than 600 students there.
It is also possible that fifth grade students will be moved to the middle school to create more space within the county’s three elementary schools. Overcrowding at H.H. Garnet Elementary School in Chestertown, in particular, has been a concern for McGee.
Couch said the IAC also encouraged the school board to think of the “total cost of ownership” and consider not only the cost of a new building, but how the location of that building might save the school system money in other ways. Some staff could be shared between schools and transporting students to one location would lower those costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.