EASTON — Talbot County Council on Tuesday acted on several recommendations from the county's Traffic Advisory Committee.
Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble and Assistant County Engineer Mike Mertaugh presented recommended actions for multiple areas of concern on behalf of the advisory group.
The first recommendation was for safety enhancement signage on Black Dog Alley in Easton. Gamble said the road is the location for the highest volume of traffic accidents outside of the town of Easton.
Intersection accidents account for half of the incidents on the road, and the committee recommended the addition of white stop lines and "stop ahead" sides at the Chapel Road intersection to accompany the enlarged stop signs placed there about a year ago.
Gamble said in addition to increases in beach traffic from GPS routing, a new hospital north of Easton will substantially contribute to higher volume of vehicles on the road.
The Miles River Road in Easton, a narrow road Gamble compared to the size of a driveway, will see the addition of advisory signage.
The council approved the committee's recommendation to reduce speed limit from 25 mph to 20 mph within the Back Creek Landing community in St. Michaels.
At the council's direction, the Rio Vista and Bentley Hay communities in St. Michaels will receive additional stop signs, curve warning signage and will be the subject of an independent traffic study.
When compiling their recommendation, the committee reviewed incidents in the areas, more than 60 emails with numerous concerns and the results of a meeting held about the issues attended by about 50 people.
The study will be completed when school is in session to accurately understand the scope of the safety issues that need to be solved.
In the interim, three-way stops are being put at the intersections of Lincoln Avenue and Jackson Avenue, and Lincoln Avenue and Riverview Terrace. A stop sign will also be added at the intersection at Riverview Terrace and Seymour Avenue.
"We've got to figure out a way to make the neighborhood more safe," Gamble said.
A resident on Radcliffe Avenue in St. Michaels requested the posting of "no parking" signs. The committee reviewed the request and concluded the area does not need parking restrictions.
The Traffic Advisory Committee is comprised of staff from public works, roads, emergency services and the sheriff’s office.
The committee receives and reviews traffic related concerns from the public and makes recommendations to the council on appropriate action based on road safety standards. The committee may request independent traffic studies if issues or areas warrant a specific focus.
