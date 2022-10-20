EASTON — The Talbot County Council unanimously approved an emergency bill Tuesday to remove and repair the failed ice rink floor at the Talbot County Community Center.
The emergency legislation was introduced by the council in late September, just a week after the floor under the ice rink at the community center failed. The bill authorizes the removal and replacement of the ice rink floor, along with an inter-project transfer of $950,000 from money designated for extension of water and sewer lines to the community center.
At the council’s Sept. 27 meeting, Talbot County Parks and Recreation Director Preston Peper said that the floor was first starting to leak last year, about halfway between taking it out and trying to prepare it for the next season. The community center invested in a cooling mat to go on top of the ice as a temporary solution.
An 11-mile network of piping containing a brine mixture runs under the 17,000 square feet of concrete flooring to keep the floor chilled to prevent the ice from melting. However, the leaking mixture doesn’t react well with concrete, Peper said.
The floor under the ice rink is original — over 40 years old — and reached the end of its life expectancy, he said.
At the bill’s public hearing Tuesday, Eastern Shore Hockey Association President Dave Levasseur thanked the council for their efforts to expedite the repair process. The organization currently has roughly 180 players, aged 5 to 18, spread across 12 teams, he said.
“To us, it’s not just an ice rink; it’s a place where our kids have met teammates, these teammates have become friends, and in many cases, these friends have become extended family,” he said. “This is what hockey means to us: the loyalty, the responsibility, the desire to work hard for something other than oneself, and above all, the love for your team.”
Levasseur thanked the council again for their support of the repair and, in turn, helping the kids live out their dreams.
Members of the council shared their own connections to the ice rink and community center: Laura Price grew up figure skating there, and Chuck Callahan’s sons played hockey for the organization. All emphasized the importance of the rink as a community asset.
After the council unanimously approved the bill, County Manager Clay Stamp also requested the council's approval to award a contract to American Arena, LLC for $946,800 for the floor replacement.
The work is expected to be substantially completed within 90 days, Stamp said, adding that American Arena, LLC is already under contract with the county through another bid for ice plant replacement.
The contract award was unanimously approved by the council.
