These stones were laid to commemorate those killed in action and missing in action in three wars — Korea, World War I and World War II. They are on the courthouse lawn in Easton and honor those from Talbot County.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Talbot County’s Vietnam War Memorial stands on the grounds of the courthouse.
EASTON — The Talbot County Council unanimously approved moving forward with a proposal to install a memorial bench at the Killed in Action memorial on the county courthouse grounds.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5118 Auxiliary members Nancy Gooding and Agnes Blades shared details of the memorial bench with the council Tuesday evening.
Gooding and Blades emphasized their desire to see the two memorials connected by the bench and to offer a place for visitors to sit, rest and reflect.
One trio of stone monuments honors Talbot Countians who died in World War I, World War II and the Korean War. Another pair honors county residents who died in the Vietnam War.
Gooding and Blades led the effort bringing the World War I, World War II and Korean War monuments to the courthouse grounds. The trio was installed in November 2020.
The proposed 60-inch backless bench will be made of granite and will cost $3,330, including installation. Funding for the project will be covered by the VFW Auxiliary and other sources. No county funding is required.
Gooding said she had already spoken with the county’s facilities maintenance director about the impact on the landscaping and area surrounding the memorial.
Council members thanked the women for their proposal and shared strong support for the project.
“Obviously our veterans are getting older, and when they go to see these sites, it’s important that they have a spot where they can sit and rest and commemorate them,” said Council Member Frank Divilio.
After receiving unanimous approval from the council, Gooding and Blades are able to submit an application to the Easton Historic District Commission for review and further action.
