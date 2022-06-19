EASTON — The Talbot County Council unanimously voted to approve Community Development Block Grant applications for Habitat for Humanity Choptank and Building African American Minds (BAAM) Tuesday, June 14.
The Community Development Block Grant program provides funding for housing and community development projects to benefit low and moderate-income individuals through federal grants.
The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) administers the program and receives funding allocations from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Habitat for Humanity Choptank requested $100,000 for construction, material and labor to completely renovate a single-family home at 122 South Locust Lane in The Hill, a historic neighborhood in Easton.
CDBG funds will cover about 25% of the project’s costs, with the remaining funds coming from Habitat Choptank and other funding sources. The total estimated cost is just over $420,000.
While rehabilitating a historic home is more expensive than building new homes, it demonstrates the community’s commitment to honoring its rich and vibrant history, according to the project’s application.
The Easton Historic District Commission also approved the project.
In a separate project, Habitat Choptank plans to build four new modular homes on Prospect Street and five new houses in The Hill later this year.
Council Vice President Pete Lesher commended Habitat Choptank for their intentions to rehabilitate the home to keep it in character with the surrounding area.
BAAM requested just over $347,000 to aid in demolition and construction costs for a three-story academic center located next to the organization’s current building on Jowite Street in Easton.
The new academic center will allow BAAM’s after-school and summer programs for youth to double the number of participants, along with providing expanded programming and services for adults.
Construction costs for BAAM’s new academic center are estimated to be around $7 million. The organization has received over $6 million in donations and other grant opportunities.
Two Talbot County organizations — Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center and Mid-Shore Pro Bono — received CDBG funding in fiscal year 2022.
