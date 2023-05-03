EASTON — The Easton Town Council on Monday approved moving forward with a home purchase assistance program through the Affordable Housing Board for town employees.
The proposed program would offer $5,000 in assistance with closing costs and/or down payments for a first-time home purchase within the Town of Easton to full-time, post-probationary employees of the town, Easton Utilities and Easton Volunteer Fire Department personnel in good standing.
The home being purchased must be within the town limits of Easton and must be the applicant’s first primary residence in the town. Applicants must own at least 50% of the property being purchased, and the home must be used as the primary residence for five years after it’s purchased.
The program is only open to eligible employees or EVFD personnel making less than $95,000 a year.
Ward 1 Councilman Al Silverstein said he didn’t think $5,000 in assistance was enough in some cases and asked the council to consider a maximum of $10,000 to cover closing costs.
Silverstein added that he wasn’t interested in approving $5,000
Ward 4 Councilman Rev. Elmer Davis raised concerns about workers not having money saved and expenses that come with living in Easton. He agreed with Silverstein that $5,000 may not be adequate for a first-time employee of the town.
“I do agree we need to look at that (money) in a whole different perspective from the lower end employee, not the upper end, to really make this advantageous to certain persons moving forward,” he said.
Council President Megan Cook asked if the council was interested in changing the income requirement to be less than $95,000.
Town Manager Don Richardson, who presented the program to the council on behalf of Affordable Housing Board chairman Jim Bent, said that the income limit is 110% of the area median income for a family of four.
Speaking on the income limit, Davis said he was more concerned about those who make less than the maximum eligible income and re-emphasized that the council may need to add more money.
Ward 2 Councilman Don Abbatiello noted that Bent had extensive experience in real estate and had previously expressed that $5,000 in assistance was sufficient, but also brought up similar concerns for those who made less than the maximum income allowed under the program.
“Again, it also comes back to what Rev. Davis is saying, you know, what’s the affordability in town?” he said. “A brand new worker to the town making $40,000 or $50,000 — you’re right, it’s going to be difficult for them to afford a house in town.”
The council approved moving forward with the program, noting it may need to be adjusted and improved over the course of time.
