Lakeside homes

Newly constructed houses built close together line Lakeside Boulevard, the main street entering the Lakeside at Trappe development.

 PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES

EASTON — The Talbot County Council voted 3-2 to address updated information on Lakeside’s development phases and Trappe’s water and sewer service maps as standalone resolutions, revising an earlier decision to submit the materials as part of the county’s draft 2023 Report of the Review.


  

