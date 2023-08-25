EASTON — The Talbot County Council voted 3-2 to address updated information on Lakeside’s development phases and Trappe’s water and sewer service maps as standalone resolutions, revising an earlier decision to submit the materials as part of the county’s draft 2023 Report of the Review.
The initial decision to submit the information as part of the draft report of the review was made at the council’s Aug. 8 meeting. But at Tuesday’s meeting, Council Member Lynn Mielke brought forward a motion to reconsider, saying she thought it would be better as a two-step process.
In letters dated from April and May, the Maryland Department of the Environment requested that the information — updated water and sewer maps for Trappe and a request for the number of equivalent dwelling units for all phases of the Lakeside at Trappe development — be submitted to the agency.
According to County Attorney Patrick Thomas, the requested information could be addressed as part of the county’s draft 2023 Report of the Review or in standalone amendment resolutions. At the previous meeting, Thomas said including the information within the draft report would be the most straightforward approach.
The council voted 4-1 at the Aug. 8 meeting to submit the information as part of the draft report, with Council Vice President Pete Lesher voting against it.
Arguing in favor of reconsidering the previous decision, Mielke described including the requested information in the report as “putting the cart before the horse.”
While the council could address the information by introducing standalone resolutions, the legislation would need to go through the comprehensive water and sewer plan amendment process while MDE also reviews the draft report. Taking that action would mean two separate documents are sent to MDE, Thomas said.
Council President Chuck Callahan said he felt more comfortable submitting the requested information to MDE in one package.
After additional discussion, Lesher, Mielke and Council Member Keasha Haythe voted in favor of reconsidering the council’s previous decision and directing the county attorney to draft the resolutions amending the comprehensive water and sewer plan. Callahan and Council Member Dave Stepp voted against both actions.
The resolutions will be introduced at the council’s Sept. 12 meeting.
