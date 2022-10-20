EASTON — A resolution proposing the approval of a $1 sale of two vacant properties in Trappe for the town’s new office building prompted questions and discussion among Talbot County Council members Tuesday.
Resolution 337 would approve the sale of two parcels of land at 112 S. Main Street in Trappe to the Town of Trappe for $1. The two parcels are vacant park property, and are currently owned and maintained by Talbot County.
Trappe Town Attorney Lyndsey Ryan said that the town’s current office — located on Powell Avenue — is dated and has limited space, especially for meetings that draw larger crowds. Trappe’s growth over the years has also led to more town staff, necessitating more office space.
Ryan said the town was looking for additional space within the downtown area to provide convenience for residents coming to pay bills or attend meetings, and there’s no larger space available in the area other than the two parcels.
The town is envisioning a 3,000 square foot building with three offices, a large meeting room, a small conference room and a drive-thru for residents to pay bills. The new building would also provide more parking than what the current town office has, Ryan said, explaining that the town has dealt with meeting attendees parking in front of the firehouse, creating a safety issue.
Council Member Laura Price raised a concern about an alternate location for the new town office.
Price said she received a copy of the Developer’s Rights and Responsibilities Agreement between the Lakeside at Trappe development and the Town of Trappe from a local citizen. The DRRA indicates that Lakeside’s developers agreed to dedicate land within the development for a 3,000 square foot town administrative building and related improvements, or to collaborate with the town to provide the building on land owned or acquired by the town.
“I knew nothing about that, doesn’t seem very transparent to me,” she said. “And if you’re going to have the vast majority of, over time, the homes over in Lakeside, it seems that makes sense.”
“The developer’s willing to provide you a free piece of land and a free town office building. I would like to know why we weren’t notified about that — I mean, if you’re writing us a letter and your preference is to have it in the town, then we can discuss that,” Price continued, adding that the DRRA was never provided to the council.
Price said the Town of Trappe should have provided the DRRA or mentioned in their August letter that it had another parcel of land and option for the building to be constructed free of charge within the Lakeside development.
Council Member Frank Divilio questioned Price, asking if she had asked the town if they had other options available and why they wanted to choose the two parcels for the new office.
Ryan said the Town of Trappe didn’t intend to be deceitful at all, pointing out that the DRRA says the developer is required to pay for a town office up to $1.5 million, which doesn’t go far. That amount would also include the price of property if the town didn’t have one available.
“It also says they have to build one within the development, and the Town of Trappe has discussed it; they don’t feel that that’s in the best interest of the citizens of Trappe,” she said, adding that the DRRA has been in the public record for over 20 years.
Price said that someone may want to purchase the property for a higher price and requested an appraisal for the land before voting on the sale at the Oct. 25 meeting.
Council Vice President Pete Lesher later pointed out that a week is a tight timeline for an appraisal, instead asking for the assessed value of the land. He added that he would not be looking to sell the parcels for their fair market value to the Town of Trappe, but it would inform the council’s decision.
Talbot County Parks and Recreation Director Preston Peper spoke about the parcels in question, describing the land as an excess piece of property where the ball fields were before the Home Run Baker Park was built. Many local events that were previously held on the property moved on to different locations, and now the area is just mowed and maintained, which costs several thousand dollars a year, he said.
The front part of the property also contains a playground nearing the end of its lifespan, which needs to be removed and replaced, or just removed, by 2028.
Peper added that the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board recommended selling the property to the Town of Trappe for $1, with the concession that a replacement playground would be installed in 2028. The town could apply for a state grant to pay for the replacement playground.
By selling the property to the Town of Trappe for $1 with the concession of replacing the playground, the county would benefit in not having to pay for the replacement, he said.
Resolution 337 will remain open for public comment until Friday, Oct. 21. The resolution will be eligible for a vote at the Tuesday, Oct. 25 council meeting.
