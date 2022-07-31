EASTON — Following extensive discussion about traffic, fees and school system concerns stemming from the proposed Estates at Gannon Farm development Tuesday, the Talbot County Council delayed voting on a resolution approving water and sewer for the project.
Introduced by Council President Chuck Callahan and Council Member Frank Divilio on June 14, Resolution 331 would amend the county’s comprehensive water and sewer plan to reclassify and remap two parcels on Matthewstown Road to immediate priority status from Easton public water and sewer systems.
The larger 77-acre parcel is slated to be used by The Estates at Gannon Farm, a development of 200 single-family residences and a two-acre commercial space. The smaller parcel owned by the Town of Easton is proposed for use as a public park with an allocation for restrooms and drinking water.
The Town of Easton approved the development earlier this year, along with confirming water and sewer service. The Talbot County Planning Commission unanimously found the resolution to be consistent with the county comprehensive plan. The Talbot County Public Works Advisory Board unanimously recommended the council approve the resolution.
The county council held a public hearing on the resolution on July 12, which yielded minimal input from members of the public.
Only Sharon Van Emburgh, Easton’s town attorney, and Lynn Thomas, the town’s planner, answered questions regarding traffic studies and the schools. Brett Ewing from Lane Engineering provided comment on the development’s effect on schools and impact fees.
The comments prompted council members to begin raising concerns about the development’s impact on vital county services and high expenses it could incur on the county.
“Developers may need to start paying more (attention) toward the big county impact this has, particularly on schools and public safety because it’s real and it’s expensive,” said Council Member Laura Price during the hearing.
County Manager Clay Stamp added that the county is working with TischlerBise, Inc. on updating the county’s impact fee structure.
Hesitation on approving water and sewer for the development continued prior to the council’s July 26 planned vote.
Council Member Corey Pack brought up concerns about traffic along Matthewstown Road, citing transcripts from 2007 to support the argument that no steps had been taken to address increased traffic flow on the road in over a decade. He pointed out that an east-west connector or overpass — two previously proposed solutions — had not been created to mitigate traffic in the area.
Pack also referenced a letter from Talbot County Public Schools leadership, which laid out concerns surrounding the approval and impact of the development on the school system.
Divilio acknowledged the lack of classroom space for students in the public schools, especially in Easton. He pointed out that the council needs the development’s lots recorded to do a proper impact study to know how much the council would need to increase the fees.
He also addressed the development’s affordability and location, pointing out the business growth around Matthewstown Road as a good opportunity and the development’s proximity to the town center.
While acknowledging traffic concerns, Divilio pointed out that congestion comes where people live, and he supports growth in the town center to support the town. He added his preference for the development on Matthewstown Road as opposed to overdeveloping other areas across the county.
“It’s never going to be perfect, but it’s a lot better than building a bunch of neighborhoods in different areas, which you have to have because our tax base is based off of growth,” he said. “I prefer to see it here on Matthewstown Road together close like this.”
Price agreed that the development is located in a good spot, but placed emphasis on the importance of impact fees to county resources.
“I don’t think whatever happens to impact fees is going to begin to cover the ongoing costs, because like you said, the schools are full,” she said, raising concern on school construction costs, ongoing student costs and increasing population.
Price added that the town would get the increase in property taxes to their budget, and asked about a conversation with the town about earmarking funds to pay for schools.
Zach Smith, an attorney for the development, spoke on the project.
“It’s logical for the town to look to the next piece of property in the town of Easton, infill, rather than growing out. Let’s make sure the town is built out,” he said. “That’s precisely what this project does: it builds out a parcel that has been in the town for decades and that is shown in its plan as the next logical place for residential.”
Smith acknowledged the level of impact on schools, but added that all involved in the project want “orderly, managed growth at an appropriate rate.”
A representative from D.R. Horton also commented during the meeting, saying that the developer was trying to provide affordable housing in Easton to address the shortage. He said the company had offered the town significant affordable housing fees to offer first-time homebuyers the opportunity to live in Easton.
The affordable workforce housing assistance program focuses on 10% of the homes in the development, but would also be offered to “main street stars,” or teachers, first responders and police officers with a rough qualifying income between $50,000 and $80,000.
He added that the projected price range for the homes was initially between $340,000 and $410,000, but a specific sales price couldn’t be given based on the project timeline and rising building costs.
Following over an hour of discussion, the council tabled voting on the resolution to a future meeting.
