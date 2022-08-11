EASTON — The Talbot County Council hesitated to approve a list of projects recommended by the Talbot County Economic Development Commission to receive state rural economic development funding following numerous council questions Tuesday.
After a presentation from Cassandra Vanhooser, the director of Talbot County Economic Development and Tourism, the council sought clarification about the recommended list, bringing up concerns about certain projects that were or were not recommended for funding and the amounts allocated to each project.
The funding comes through a $50 million grant announced by Gov. Larry Hogan in February. The grant is intended to boost rural economic development, stimulate private sector investment and grow jobs across the state’s rural regions. Funds will be administered by the Maryland Department of Commerce, and each of the state’s five rural regional councils will distribute the funds to each county.
The Mid-Shore Regional Council, which represents Talbot, Caroline and Dorchester counties, received $10 million and split the funds equally across the three counties.
Talbot County received 23 applications for funding, Vanhooser said. From there, each applicant was invited to present a summary of their project to the county’s Economic Development Commission for review and recommendation.
After an in-depth review process, the commission recommended varying amounts of funding for 11 of the 23 projects presented.
The organizations and projects recommended for funding include:
- Chesapeake College: $257,000 for future workforce training in marine, welding and entrepreneurship
- Maryland Broadband Cooperative: $240,000 for a Mid-Shore optical broadband network upgrade
- Avalon Foundation: $500,000 for making the Stoltz Pavilion a permanent structure
- Town of Easton: $501,700 for the Port Street improvement project, which includes burying power lines from Jowite Street to the Port Street boat landing
- Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center: $400,000 for an ag biotech manufacturing project
- Talbot County Free Library: $22,000 for purchasing computers and other equipment for a mobile lab to boost digital literacy and employment skills,
- Building African American Minds (BAAM): $87,133 for a workforce development program for young adults
- Talbot County Economic Development and Tourism: $50,000 for funding two cohorts of the inclusive ventures program offering training for minority, women and veterans’ businesses
- Talbot County Parks and Recreation: $300,000 for phase II pre-development and engineering for the Frederick Douglass Park on the Tuckahoe
- Talbot County Economic Development and Tourism: $125,000 for strategic plan development
- Talbot County Public Works: $750,000 for the Goldsborough Neck Road culvert replacement project
Following the presentation, Council Member Corey Pack raised concerns about the funding being recommended for project proposals instead of building on existing projects, such as the construction of a new wastewater treatment facility in Trappe.
Vanhooser pointed out that the new wastewater treatment plant in Trappe is a $14 million project, and receiving $500,000 would not be adequate money to help them, likening it to “a drop in the bucket.” The facility is also unlikely to be completed within the grant funding’s two-year timeframe, she added.
Pack also asked why the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s request for $500,000 for a welcome center was not added to the list.
“I just feel like this is centralized in and around greater Easton when we have an opportunity to spread the funds throughout the county,” he said.
Reza Jafari, chair of the Talbot County Economic Development Commission, pointed out that Easton is the center of commerce and economy for the entire county.
“We wanted to know again, what is the best impact that we can get with the amount of money that we’re spending and the nature of the project?” he said. “Although you might say Easton, but the impact of that project is for the entire county.”
Agreeing with Pack, Council Member Laura Price also brought up concerns about certain funding allocations that seemed large.
“I’m struggling with burying power lines, half a million dollars when there are other projects,” she said.
Price later suggested that the recommending commission keep the conversation open and divvy up the funding more by reducing some projects and adding to others.
“Generally you guys have done a great job with the parameters you have, but just based on a couple of questions that we’ve talked about…again, [the] town has got roads money, ARPA money and that’s a big chunk,” she said.
Scott Warner, the Mid-Shore Regional Council’s executive director, clarified the timeline for the council, saying that the project approval was initially set for the beginning of August. The county council must submit their ranked list of projects to the Mid-Shore Regional Council by Aug. 12.
Price asked why the council wasn’t able to review the projects more and approve them at the Aug. 23 council meeting.
Warner explained that compliance issues prevent the council from having additional time to review the list. A meeting to review compliance is scheduled for Aug. 24, and Warner asserted that it wouldn’t be fair to give the consultant helping to review the documents only one day to look at them.
From there, the Mid-Shore Regional Council has less than a week and a half to write the grant comprising projects from all three counties to submit to the Maryland Department of Commerce on Sept. 2, Warner said.
Pack and Price both pointed out that the county council needed more time to come to a decision, with Price also voicing that the council should have seen the list two weeks earlier to ensure the same amount of thoroughness that the recommending committee gave to the list.
Vanhooser clarified that the committee was still deliberating on recommendations as an explanation for why the list wasn’t presented in July.
Following further discussion, the county council scheduled a work session for Thursday, Aug. 11 at 5 p.m. to review the list of recommended projects before sending it to the Mid-Shore Regional Council.
