EASTON — The Talbot County Council introduced an emergency bill Tuesday to remove and repair the ice rink floor at the Talbot County Community Center.
The emergency legislation was introduced by the council just a week after the floor under the ice rink at the community center failed. The bill will authorize the removal and replacement of the ice rink floor, along with an inter-project transfer of $950,000 from money designated for extension of water and sewer lines to the community center
Talbot County Parks and Recreation Director Preston Peper said that the floor was first starting to fail last year, about halfway between taking it out and trying to prepare it for the next season. The rink is usually open from late September to March.
Last season, staff noticed that a portion of the floor in one corner of the rink was leaking, and shut off the valves needed to supply that area, Peper said.
An 11-mile network of piping runs under the 17,000 square feet of concrete flooring to keep the floor chilled to prevent the ice from melting. However, the floor in the community center is original and is about 44 years old, Peper said. The normal life expectancy of similar flooring is about 30 to 35 years.
The community center invested in a cooling mat to go on top of the ice as a temporary solution, hoping it would get them through the next year. But when preparations to get the ice ready for the upcoming season began earlier this month, they found that the leak was even worse than before.
Peper acknowledged that many people in the community are asking why the center didn’t replace the floor earlier.
“The easiest way for me to explain it is like your hot water heater at home, your air conditioner at home; they have an industry terminal date to them,” he said. “For most people, your home appliances are 10 years, so it doesn’t mean that at 10 years, 10 days, you’re just going to go get rid of that one and buy a new one; you basically wait until it doesn’t work anymore.”
The high estimated cost of repairing the floor when it was unnecessary wasn’t something the department could swing financially either.
“There’s no money to just invest half a million to a million dollars on a floor that didn’t need to be replaced until unfortunately, it gave way,” Peper said.
Despite its emergency status, the bill still needs to have a public hearing, which is scheduled for Oct. 18. The council could vote on the bill that evening or at the Oct. 25 council meeting. However, once approved, it will become effective immediately and repairs can begin.
The repair process begins with removing all of the dasher boards and glass panes surrounding the rink and removing the concrete floor, which contains the piping, Peper said. From there, new pipes will be installed and a new slab of concrete will be poured.
The goal is to have the floor replaced by January so it’s usable for the remainder of the ice season.
The ice rink at the community center is home to the Eastern Shore Hockey Association’s Easton Ice Hawk teams, the Talbot County Figure Skating Team and the Easton High School ice hockey team. The community center also runs numerous learn-to-skate programs and offers public ice sessions during the season.
Teams that were scheduled to practice on the ice this season are scrambling to find other rinks, Peper said. A Facebook post from the Eastern Shore Hockey Association Tuesday thanked other clubs and organizations for reaching out to offer ice time and schedule flexibility.
Council members expressed strong support for fixing the rink as soon as possible, emphasizing that the rink is an important community asset.
