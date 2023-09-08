EASTON — As the election for the Easton Town Council’s next president draws closer, current council members, candidates and town residents are speaking out about the negative campaigning seen this election cycle.
The special at-large election is set for Tuesday, Sept. 12. Four candidates are running for council president: former Easton Mayor Robert Willey, former Ward 1 council member Al Silverstein, Frank Gunsallus and Kevin Bateman.
But as election day fast approaches, many have noticed a difference in the spirit of this year’s campaigning.
At Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, sitting council members raised concerns with negative political mailers targeting one candidate and complex questionnaires sent to all four candidates.
Ward 1 Councilwoman Maureen Curry said she was appalled and offended by a political flyer she recently received in the mail.
The flyer — one of at least four that hit mailboxes this week — specifically addressed Willey’s lengthy service to the town, his loss in the May mayoral race and his current candidacy for town council president, stating: “Easton doesn’t need any more career politicians. After 30 years, Easton needs a new voice.”
“This is a derogatory piece to a candidate for town office, someone who has served this community for over 30 years,” Curry said.
A second flyer mailing sent earlier this week featured an image of a diaper and said that both politicians and diapers need to be changed.
The flyer repeated allegations about the town wrongly paying employees overtime, giving certain town officials special exemptions from contributing to health insurance coverage and misusing taxpayer dollars to benefit Willey and his family.
The flyers were paid for by Scott R. Wagner, a former Pennsylvania state senator and Republican gubernatorial candidate.
The information detailed in the second flyer was similar to points made by Silverstein in an Aug. 23 letter to the editor, which was published in the Talbot Spy.
On Thursday, Silverstein told the Star Democrat he was “absolutely not” connected to Wagner’s mailers and had not seen them until they arrived in his mailbox.
To Willey, the political attacks are mean-spirited, especially when they bring his family into it, he said.
“(It’s) not something we’re used to in town,” he said, later adding that the accusations are not valid. Bringing family into politics is something that crosses the line, Willey added.
Nearly a dozen Easton residents have submitted letters to the editor of the Star Democrat denouncing the mailers. Others have spoken out on social media.
Tom Duncan, who served on the Talbot County Council for 19 years and as the county sheriff for eight years, said the attacks on Willey and other candidates were “uncalled for.”
“(It) upsets me that we’ve stooped to this level in the county,” he said, likening the negativity to what’s seen in the national political arena.
Willey isn’t the only candidate who’s been targeted leading up to the election. Gunsallus said he’s recently experienced multiple attempts to damage his campaign.
Gunsallus, who ran for the Ward 1 seat on the council in the spring, said while he’s disappointed in the negativity in the current race, he’s focusing on the positive.
“In every election, it’s crucial that we focus on the issues that matter most to the residents of Easton, rather than resort to negative tactics,” he said in a statement. “I firmly believe in running a campaign based on vision, solutions and a genuine commitment to bettering our community.”
Gunsallus encouraged other candidates to rise above the noise and maintain integrity as well.
Closing out Monday’s council meeting, Don Abbatiello, the town council’s acting president, encouraged voters to look into each of the four candidates and decide for themselves who to support.
“I am asking that everybody in the community choose civility over negativity,” he said. “Negative politics, regardless of who they’re done by, should have no place in our town, because whatever happens next Tuesday, come next Wednesday, we’re all still going to be neighbors, so we need to get along.”
