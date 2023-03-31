CAMBRIDGE — A tiny sliver of land used for Suicide Bridge Restaurant’s overflow parking prompted a round of deep-in-the-weeds discussions at the Dorchester County Council’s March 21 meeting at the County Office Building in Cambridge.
The parking lot is on the west end of a 7.66 acre parcel at 6305 Suicide Bridge Road owned by David W. Nickerson. The parking lot sits across the road from the restaurant.
Because it occupies land currently in a critical area, the county planning commission was involved in prior deliberations and made its recommendations to the council. The council members who were present voted unanimously to amend the official zoning map as well as to introduce legislation to amend the official county critical area map.
The distinction between the two decisions required separate actions by the council. Explaining them were Cambridge attorney Ryan Showalter, who represented Nickerson, and County Attorney Chip MacLeod.
The public hearing of Bill No. 2023 was led by Council President George “Lenny” Pfeffer, Vice President Mike Detmer, Rob Kramer and Ricky Travers approved the amendment. Council Member William Nichols was absent.
Explaining the context of the legislation, Showalter told the council that the COVID pandemic prompted the restaurant take two actions that “exceeded the authorization of the county’s zoning, so we’ve been working to validate those actions and ensure that the restaurant operates in compliance with county zoning.”
The council voted to approve five “findings” recommended by the planning commission.
The first four findings addressed a mistake in the original zoning of the piece of property “outside of a comprehensive rezoning process.” Showalter emphasized that “no development activity will occur as a result of your actions. The only thing this is doing is allowing that parking lot to continue to exist.”
“The only development that would occur already has occurred and that is the parking lot. So, this rezoning won’t result in any increased population or change in population,” Showalter said.
The five findings related to the zoning ordinance recommended by the planning commission addressed population change, the availability of public facilities, potential impacts on present and future transportation, compatibility with existing and proposed development, and compatibility of the rezoning with the county’s comprehensive plan. Showalter explained each of the findings in detail.
The last finding was “not proposed on the basis of existing zoning but on a change in the character of the neighborhood,” Showalter said. “Based on case law, the area comprising the neighborhood includes both the immediate vicinity of the property, as well as the broader Secretary/East New Market vicinity.”
“The principal changes that have occurred include the evolution and expansion of the restaurant, population growth of Secretary and East New Market, and the planned expansion of the sewer service area to include the restaurant. Extension of that infrastructure is a significant change. It’s a commercial rezoning. We believe the cumulative effect of those changes are sufficient to justify a finding of change and therefore approval of the rezoning by the county,” Showalter said.
The last finding necessitated the council’s introducing “an act … to amend the official critical area designation” of the parking lot area from “resource conservation area” (RCA) to “limited development area” (LDA). The action would be “pursuant to Section 68-12 of the Dorchester County Code.”
“We don’t need the rezoning without the growth allocation,” Showalter said. “We’re very hopeful the county will approve both” based on the planning commission’s “unanimous favorable recommendation on the rezoning.”
Showalter told the council, “You received — you may not have even seen yet — but the county received a letter from the Critical Area Commission staff about this rezoning, and they note that the rezoning is not consistent with their perceived RCA designation in the critical area. That comment is based on two things: The first is the error that it is now zoned LDA, not RCA. But the second thing that that letter disregards is the fact that we’ve worked with the Critical Area Commission for more than 14 or 18 months on growth allocation.”
“So what I would propose that you do is amend the pending legislation to add a condition that specifically provides the rezoning isn’t effective until the growth allocation becomes effective,” Showalter said. “We don’t need the rezoning without the growth allocation; we’re very hopeful the county will approve both. If you defer action on this bill, it will expire based on when it was introduced, so we’d like you to consider all of the comments by the public tonight and approve the bill with an amendment that provides it won’t be effective until growth allocation’s effective, and that would address the Critical Area Commission’s comment.” There were no public comments.
MacLeod suggested the council “adopt the findings of fact as proposed … to support the motion to approve.”
MacLeod counseled council members “to appreciate that distinction about the mistake approach versus a change in the character of the neighborhood, and to acknowledge that there has been a change in the character of the neighborhood to support the change.”
The council adopted the findings, then enacted Bill No. 2023-1 as amended.
MacLeod said the bill was then subject to the growth allocation, which required the introduction of a second piece of legislation. He clarified that still another growth allocation request would ensue at a future meeting.
“Ideally, these could have been done at the same time, but we’re moving these things as they get in front of us,” MacLeod said. “So you’re going to introduce one growth allocation request tonight, and then (at) a subsequent meeting, there’s a separate — another growth allocation there. They are together but they’re going to be on separate bills.”
Introduced was an act “to amend the official critical area map of Dorchester County” to accommodate the parking area on Nickerson’s property. The council voted unanimously for the legislation introduction and a public hearing will be scheduled.
After the vote Council Member Ricky Travers asked for clarification about what the council had accomplished. MacLeod explained that still another growth allocation bill would need to be introduced related to the Suicide Bridge Restaurant property.
“We may be able to time it to have the hearings done at the same time, so this doesn’t get delayed much longer,” MacLeod said.
“I don’t want to see delays on this,” Travers said. “We’ve been dealing with this for two years now, and it’s ridiculous. It was done, approved by this council, went back to Critical Areas, Critical Areas sent it back to us. It’s just been around and around and around, and we’re getting into the summer season. I don’t want to see us delay this anymore. I was under the impression when we left here tonight (that we were done), and then this bill came in. But now we’ve extended it even longer.”
MacLeod told Travers he understood his concern, “but at least getting these (bills) introduced starts the clock ticking on this calendar where we know there’s some more certainty” on an end to the process and “the urgency to get it approved.”
