ROCK HALL — About 75 people attended the first communication session of the two-part discussion on the future of the municipal building here.
The majority of those folks showed up in person to the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company hall, though Town Manager Bob Resele, who estimated the attendance number, said some where watching the online stream.
All four council members, Mayor Dawn Jacobs and Resele were present Sunday. Also present were four of the five members of the Building Advisory Committee.
The BAC was established in July 2021 and tasked by the mayor and council to secure estimates and get information regarding the condition of the building and options for the town to restore it, build a new structure on a different site, or tear down the existing structure and build new on the current site.
In March, the BAC provided the mayor and council with its final numbers and recommendations, Jacobs said Sunday, ahead of the presentation.
Councilman James Cook delivered the presentation that lasted just under an hour. The remainder of the nearly two-hour meeting allowed attendees to ask questions and give their initial thoughts on the information presented.
The municipal building, located at 5585 S. Main St., closed to the public in 2020 due to COVID-19-related shutdowns across the state. The building never reopened due to structural and environmental issues, including mold, asbestos and termite damage.
In recent years, the building housed not only the town’s administration and hearing room, but the Rock Hall Police Department, Rock Hall branch of the Kent County Public Library and town museum. All of those services, except the museum, have since been relocated.
“We started this process thinking it was the roof, and then it snowballed into this very, very large problem, and that’s where we’re coming to you for some input,” Cook said Sunday.
Cook outlined seven potential options for the municipal building, including pros and cons and cost estimates gathered by the BAC.
Cook said, depending on the funding source, the BAC’s cost estimates could need to be increased by 20-30% because of prevailing wage requirements and other laws. The BAC’s estimates do not account for those funding source increases.
“If we get federal funding or state funding for a project, that could trigger some other requirements, like the Davis-Bacon Act, some prevailing wage laws, as well as the American Iron and Steel Act. So these costs can be higher depending on where the money comes from,” Cook said.
Option one, renovate the existing 18,400 square foot building, is estimated to cost $5 million.
Option two, demolish the existing building and rebuild another 18,400 square foot building, is estimated to cost $7.7 million.
Option three, phased partial renovations of the existing building, would cost $1.7 million for the phase one — which Cook said would include the administrative portion of the main building — and is currently estimated at $5 million for the total phased renovation.
Option four, build new town hall and police buildings totaling 3,565 square feet at the Civic Center, has four cost estimate options. Cost estimate A, which accounts for a new stick-built structure and the sale or donation of the existing building, is estimated to cost $2.9 million. Cost estimate B, which accounts for a new stick-built structure and the demolition of the existing building, is estimated to cost $3.4 million. Cost estimate C, which accounts for a new factory-build structure and the sale or donation of the existing building, is estimated to cost $1.5 million. Cost estimate D, which accounts for a new factory-build structure and the demolition of the existing building, is estimated to cost $2.1 million.
Option five, build new town hall and police buildings on the existing Main Street site, has two cost estimate options. Cost estimate A, based on a new stick-built structure and the demolition of the existing building, is estimated to cost $3.4 million. Cost estimate B, based on a new factory-built structure, is estimated to cost $2.1 million.
Option six includes three cost estimates for options that were not fully explored by the Building Advisory Committee. Cost estimate one, purchase the building town administration is currently leasing, has a confirmed price of $325,000. Cost estimate B, purchase the old firehouse, has a purchase estimate of $70,000 to $1 million, plus any repairs that must be made. Cost estimate C, other existing space yet to be determined, has a purchase estimate of $300,000 to $500,000 plus any repairs and upgrades.
Option seven includes two cost estimates for options that were not fully explored. Cost estimate A, purchase work/FEMA trailers, has a purchase estimate of $85,000 plus an additional $15,000 for set-up. Cost estimate B, continue to rent/lease the existing space, has an annual cost estimate of $14,400.
Cook also outlined current funding sources for the project.
As of Sunday, $900,000 had already been allocated to the town for the building project between two capital line-item grants and insurance proceeds.
The town has also applied for a $7.5 million USDA federal earmark.
“We should hear back hopefully by June,” Cook said of those federal funds.
Handouts relating to the town’s long-term debt were also available, which outlined the town’s current and future projects, mostly relating to infrastructure.
“There’s a lot of infrastructure (and) utility projects going on out there, and we have to come up with the money for that too,” Cook said. “It’s not just limited to what do we do with the building, but what do we do with the building in light of all the other things that we’re facing.”
During the public comment portion of the meeting, several attendees inquired about the cost of demolishing the wings of the municipal building and renovating only the original section, which used to be the elementary school.
Another frequent comment was asking that the town not just donate the building or sell it for $1, but instead try to make some money off it.
Councilwoman Eleanor Collyer said the idea of selling the building for $1 is the cost to do something with the building will be high on the buyer’s end.
“It’s a trade off,” she said.
“I would strongly encourage us not to donate it or sell it for $1 to a nonprofit, I would rather see us sell it to someone who would develop it and bring income to our community through tax dollars,” resident Laurie Walters said. Her comment was met with applause from the audience.
Vic Costa, a member of the Building Advisory Committee, asked that the town put together an estimate of how taxes might increase based on each of the building options.
“What’s it look like, in case we don’t get federal funding, apparently we’re not going to get the state funding this go-around, what’s it look like if we had to put this on the back of the taxpayers? For the different options, what are we looking at?” he asked.
Cook said the potential debt burden compared to each option would be available for the next meeting.
Many commenters thanked the BAC, mayor and council and Cook for all their work in getting the town to the point where the presentation was possible.
The second part of the building discussion will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, in the firehouse. That portion is meant to be a question and answer session where the community can ask questions of the mayor and council.
Copies of the presentation can be picked up at the temporary town hall, located at 21447 Rock Hall Ave. The presentation is also available on the town’s website.
