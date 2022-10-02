Suicide Prevention Month proclamation

The Talbot County Council presents For All Seasons staff with a proclamation declaring October as Suicide Prevention Month. Front row (left to right): Frank Divilio, For All Seasons CEO Beth Ann Langrell, For All Seasons Director of Practice Operations George King. Back row: Pete Lesher, Chuck Callahan, Corey Pack, Laura Price.

 TALBOT COUNTY COUNCIL

EASTON — The Talbot County Council proclaimed October as Suicide Prevention Month for the fifth year in a row to recognize suicide as a public health risk, highlight local prevention efforts and prioritize mental health treatment in the county and region.

