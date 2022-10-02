EASTON — The Talbot County Council proclaimed October as Suicide Prevention Month for the fifth year in a row to recognize suicide as a public health risk, highlight local prevention efforts and prioritize mental health treatment in the county and region.
The proclamation was presented to For All Seasons CEO Beth Anne Langrell and Director of Practice Operations George King to raise awareness to the organization’s “No Matter What…You Matter” suicide prevention campaign and to urge Talbot County citizens to support development of accessible behavioral health services in the county.
For All Seasons provides behavioral health treatment and rape crisis services to the Eastern Shore’s English and Spanish-speaking communities, regardless of one’s insurance status or ability to pay.
According to the county council’s proclamation, one person dies by suicide every 11 minutes in the United States, and it’s the twelfth leading cause of death in the country.
In Maryland, suicide is the third leading cause of death for people aged 10 to 34, and it’s the fourth leading cause of death for people aged 35 to 44. Even though most of these deaths are preventable, on average, one Marylander dies by suicide every 13 hours, with more Marylanders dying by suicide than homicide every year, according to the proclamation.
In 2020, nearly 46,000 people died by suicide in the United States, and 585 were Marylanders, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Significant mental health concerns are also becoming more prevalent among local youth. A 2019 youth risk behavior survey conducted with local school systems in conjunction with the CDC revealed that one in five Mid-Shore teenagers aged 14 to 18 had seriously considered attempting suicide in the 12 months prior to the survey, with 25% reporting symptoms of depression. The rates of attempted suicide among Mid-Shore teenagers have also risen 41% over the past decade.
The COVID-19 pandemic also exacerbated mental health concerns in adults and children. A national CDC survey indicated that 37% of high school students reported their mental health as not good most or all of the time during the pandemic, and a 2022 World Health Organization brief showed that the global prevalence of anxiety and depression — leading precursors for suicidal thoughts and behaviors — increased by 25% in the first year of the pandemic.
The statistics — staggering and true — speak for themselves, Langrell said, pointing out that the region has yet to see the full effects of the mental health crisis after COVID.
“What we’re asking the community to do this October, and continuing on throughout the entire year, is to be a part of healthy conversations and checking in on one other,” she said. “So when we say ‘ask, listen share’ — the campaign we put in place three years ago — what we’re really saying to people is ask folks, ‘How are you doing?’”
Langrell emphasized the importance of really listening to others’ answers when checking in on them, adding that it’s okay to not have all the answers; that’s where For All Seasons and other community mental health agencies and resources come in.
King echoed Langrell’s comments on the importance of reaching out to others and listening, along with directing them to local resources if needed.
“When you look at someone, don’t make an assumption that everything is okay and that they’re doing well,” he said. “You never know what someone is going through.”
Council Member Corey Pack asked Langrell how suicide prevention efforts are integrated in the public school system and if self-harm rates among teenagers are increasing or decreasing.
For All Seasons has clinicians in Talbot County schools and across the Mid-Shore and offers other resources, such as mental health conversation starters, special school programming and group support conversations. Rates of self-harm among high school and college students have increased, primarily due to more anxiety, depression and overwhelmed feelings, Langrell said.
Langrell also highlighted the workforce shortage of mental health therapists in the community as a major challenge.
“I could hire 10 more therapists tomorrow, it still would still not meet the need,” she said. “It’s really about trying to figure out how to serve the community in a larger capacity with a scaled down workforce, and that is really the crisis that’s in front of us right now: that there are simply not enough mental health therapists to meet the need because we are continuing to see those numbers rise.
Council Member Laura Price expressed frustration and sadness for the impact that the pandemic had on youth mental health across the region.
“We should have started thinking about this a lot sooner, because I think it’s going to take years and years, and maybe a whole generation or so, to come out of this after what so many people have been put through — not just the children, but what we’ve all been put through,” she said.
Langrell acknowledged the yet-to-be-seen effects of COVID on mental health, but pointed out that those conversations weren’t had openly for a long time due to previous generations not talking about it.
Council Member Frank Divilio and Council President Chuck Callahan both shared their personal experiences with close friends committing suicide, emphasizing the importance of reaching out to those who may be struggling.
Council Vice President Pete Lesher thanked Langrell and For All Seasons for their work in removing the stigma around mental health and asking for help.
For All Seasons is hosting “Life is Better With You Here: A Community Conversation about Suicide Prevention” as part of their quarterly speaker series at the Avalon Theater in Easton on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. The event will also be live streamed on Facebook.
Crisis services are available through For All Seasons 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The organization operates a 24-hour crisis hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-310-7273 or 410-820-5600. The hotline can also be texted at 410-829-6143.
The 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by dialing 988.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, courts and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
