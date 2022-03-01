CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge city council recently continued discussion of a possible change to the city’s form of government, including review draft documents for a potential charter change and hearing citizen comment on the idea.
City Attorney Patrick Thomas Feb. 14 presented the draft document created at the behest of the council. The document outlines the additions and deletions that would be needed be made to the text of the charter to effect the change.
The council currently faces three options: a charter change eliminating the position of elected mayor in favor a council electing a mayor each term from their own ranks, keeping the current system and electing a new mayor or changing to the charter to clarify the duties of the elected mayor.
The commissioners discussed what the mayor’s term might be if the change was made to select the officeholder from the ranks of the council members.
Ward 4 Commissioner Sputty Cephas asked if the current position of mayor could just be shifted to having the role of council president be considered the mayor. He also asked about the addition of a member at large.
Acting City Manager David Deutsch said he previously worked in a city with four elected wards, two at large members, and an elected mayor who served as the seventh member of the council.
Multiple members of the public commented on the potential change. Robert Aaron said he and others he has spoken to oppose changes to the form of government, particularly eliminating the position of mayor.
Jerome Stanley said he is concerned about changing the city charter, and said he wanted to know what the procedure is for replacing the mayor and why it isn’t being followed.
Stanley asked the council, “why energy is being spent trying to change the charter versus having the election.”
Former commissioner LaShon Foster said that because the election for mayor was not being conducted “immediately” it seemed to her the council had chosen to change the charter.
Another member of the public called into the meeting and thanked the council members for their work, but said he supports having a mayor.
