Council voices concerns about proposed Gannon development

EASTON — A proposed new development off Matthewstown Road is meeting some resistance from the Easton Town Council, which is concerned with traffic, a lack of affordable housing and dull home designs in the 202-housing unit project.
The council held the first public hearing for the Estates at Gannon Farms on Nov. 1. The development, on 76 acres of land owned by local property owner Greg Gannon, is spread across vacant farmland in an area zoned for residential use.
The Estates at Gannon Farm would include a small parcel of commercial property as well as park space. Home construction company D.R. Horton is proposing single-family homes, around 1,700 to 1,800 square feet, at a starting price of $360,000 and a maximum price of $410,000.
The Easton Town Council expressed concerns about the absence of affordable housing for the project. Building more workforce housing is a major goal of the town.
According to the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors, the town currently has just two homes priced under $200,000 and 10 under $300,000.
Council President Megan Cook told attorney Zach Smith, who presented the project, that she was concerned with the roughly $400,000 average home cost for the project.
“The need that we have in the community is workforce housing,” she said. “That price totally cuts out the workforce housing.”
Council Member Rev. Elmer Davis said “affordability is a great concern” for the town, and “it would be almost impossible” for lower-income residents to afford homes there.
Smith countered that the average market price is around $700,000 for a single-family home, and D.R. Horton is building its units at a lower than average price.
“That’s the reality of where things are,” Smith told the council. “That’s the price point, again, for these communities.”
Cook said she spoke with the town’s affordable housing board, which asked for at least 10% of the homes to be under $300,000. Council Members Al Silverstein and Ron Engle said they would prefer if the developers paid into an affordable housing fund instead of dropping the price of some homes in the development.
“It helps people in this community who would much rather live in the houses they have been living in for 20 years,” Engle said, “if we can give them a little bit of a boost.”
Smith promised to examine both options, but the engineers for the project said it would be easier to pay into a fund than drop the price for 10% of the development’s homes.
The Estates at Gannon Farms is the second largest proposed development the town has seen in several years — second only to Poplar Hill Farm, a proposed 439-home community off Oxford Road that was just presented before the planning commission last month.
The proposed Gannon development sits near several subdivisions off Matthewstown Road that have single-family home neighborhoods. Developers have said their community would be consistent with neighborhoods in the surrounding area.
Easton’s planning commission recommended approval of the development in a 5-0 vote — but only after working in certain conditions, including asphalt alleyways between the homes that connect to rear-end garages.
In its concept plan, the Estates at Gannon Farms now includes alleyways, a requirement in the town code for all major developments in order to maintain Easton’s historic nature. But developers are also proposing front-end garages that would face the street, which Cook criticized as ruining the point of the alleys.
Cook was also skeptical on the design of the homes. D.R. Horton has proposed about five different designs, but the houses would all be setback around 25 feet from the sidewalk and are all front-loaded.
“When you look at your plan, the setback for every single home is exactly the same. Exactly the same ... there’s nothing that makes this neighborhood sparkle,” Cook said. “There’s five design homes, but not a lot of variety. They’re all front loaded, all setback the same. Do you think the project can elevate the design a little more, to a higher standard?”
Smith said developers could reexamine the design of the homes if the council wished. But potential revisions would raise the price of the homes.
“You want the houses to be more affordable, but you also want to make them nicer in these ways,” he said. “It’s a balance, we can’t do both. ... All of these costs, they drive the price of housing up. I wish it could be a lower price point, but at the end of the day it has to make money for a developer to come in — it has to be economically feasible.”
The change to traffic off Matthewstown Road was also a major concern for council members.
The development would include three tie-ins to the community: the main access off State Route 328 (Matthewstown Road); a connecting road from Hunters Mill, a small neighborhood off McCall Street; and another access point off Swann Haven Road.
In a traffic study prepared for the development, researchers found Black Dog Alley, Fisher Range Road and McCall Street would remain operating at a service level of A after the development was constructed. The grade is based on a Maryland State Highway Administration grading scale of A through F, with A being the highest grade.
But the traffic researchers did not examine the development’s impact on Elliott Road, which connects to a major shopping center, or the intersection of Matthewstown Road at U.S. Route 50.
Council Member Don Abbatiello, who lives off Matthewstown Road, said “it was a little frustrating” no traffic study was done at those two locations.
“As a resident, I can tell you I sit in traffic — and a lot of my neighbors do too — just trying to get across (U.S. Route) 50,” he said. “It’s going to back that intersection up even more. I think that’s a real concern that residents in Ward 2 have — they’ll be stuck in more traffic.”
Abbatiello said he would also like the town to look at the development’s impact on the local school system.
The council raised additional, minor concerns with maintaining the alleyways between the homes. They were also worried about park space. While 30% of the development would include open green space, Cook said closer to 15% of the site would be park space — about 11 acres for the large-scale development.
“They’re a little locked within their community,” Cook said. “You want to try and optimize their experience so they don’t have to get in their car and drive necessarily to get to the park all the time.”
The public hearing on the development will be open until Nov. 15. The town will accept written comments until that time, and the public will be able to speak again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.