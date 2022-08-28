EASTON — After additional discussion of concerns about traffic and the impact on the school system, the Talbot County Council voted 3-2 to approve water and sewer for the proposed Estates at Gannon Farm development Tuesday, Aug. 23.
The newly passed Resolution 331 will amend the county’s comprehensive water and sewer plan to reclassify and remap two parcels on Matthewstown Road to immediate priority status from Easton’s public water and sewer systems.
The larger 77-acre parcel will be used by The Estates at Gannon Farm, a development of 200 single-family residences and a roughly two-acre commercial space. The smaller parcel owned by the Town of Easton is proposed for use as a public park with an allocation for restrooms and drinking water.
The Town of Easton approved the development in a 3-2 vote in February before moving approval for water and sewer to the county. The Talbot County Planning Commission unanimously found the resolution to be consistent with the county comprehensive plan, and Talbot County Public Works Advisory Board unanimously recommended the council approve the resolution.
Council Vice President Pete Lesher and Council Member Frank Divilio both voiced support for approving the resolution at Tuesday’s meeting, but Council Members Laura Price and Corey Pack brought up continued concerns about the development’s impact on county schools and infrastructure.
Easton Mayor Robert Willey briefly addressed concerns about traffic with the council. Willey said that since the development was initially proposed over a decade ago, additional traffic signals had been installed, extra lanes were added at the intersection of MD Route 328 and U.S. Route 50 and deceleration lanes were added along Matthewstown Road near other developments.
Easton Ward 2 Council Member Don Abbatiello spoke on the development’s impact to the school system, saying that it was a factor for him when he voted against the town’s ordinance in February.
“As a school teacher, I’m always concerned about the size of classrooms,” he said, adding that the 200-home Gannon development was something the school system said they could definitely handle over time.
However, adding an influx of students from the coming Lakeside at Trappe and Poplar Hill Farm developments at the same time poses more of a challenge for Talbot County Public Schools, Abbatiello said.
Pack also referenced a letter from the school system that suggested a more measured buildout of development projects would allow necessary time for the schools to assess the impact.
“Is there a way to split zone some of these projects and not bring them online all at one time?” he said, bringing up concerns about helping the town control growth and giving time to grow with the infrastructure.
Pack also referenced the Easton Town Council’s 3-2 vote as another factor to consider.
“I think some of the (Easton) council members were having the same concerns I’m having here — when do we say, hey look, big picture-wise, this is going to be maybe not an impact just for Matthewstown Road, but this is going to have a ripple effect throughout the county when we have these big tracts of land being developed.”
Price agreed with Pack, again bringing up how close the vote was with the town council and how the county needs to consider the project in its totality.
“My job is to think about this particular project, the project of Poplar Hill, the massive project in Trappe and what that’s going to mean for government infrastructure, not just the capital costs of building a school or an extra wing to a school or renovating it or building another emergency services facility in these places,” she said.
“It’s not just the one-time capital expenses, which impact fees can help with, but it’s the ongoing cost of more students, per pupil funding, additional staff in county government, particularly in emergency services, and so while a vote is not necessarily ‘I don’t like this project or that project,’ I’m looking at what this is going to do to the whole county and how that affects it,” Price continued.
Because the development is within the town of Easton, Price said the county will not get additional property tax revenue and warned of the possibility of rising taxes for county residents resulting from infrastructure impacts.
Divilio said he was not surprised to see split votes from the town on adding a new development, acknowledging that while it is “scary” to add 200 homes to the county, they’re being added to a parcel that’s been planned for well over a decade.
He said the Board of Education’s view on the development’s impact is more finite than the council’s view, that the board doesn’t have to think about job creation, business growth, Realtors and first-time homebuyers, among others.
“So, it’s an extreme challenge, but I’m willing to support the plan that we’ve been on,” Divilio said, motioning to approve the resolution.
Council President Chuck Callahan, Divilio and Lesher voted to approve the resolution, while Pack and Price voted against it.
