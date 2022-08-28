Council voices concerns about proposed Gannon development

The proposed Estates at Gannon Farms off Matthewstown Road in Easton would include 202 homes and a two-acre parcel of commercial property.

EASTON — After additional discussion of concerns about traffic and the impact on the school system, the Talbot County Council voted 3-2 to approve water and sewer for the proposed Estates at Gannon Farm development Tuesday, Aug. 23.

