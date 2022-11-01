EASTON — The Talbot County Council voted Tuesday, Oct. 25, to approve a bill that changes a section of the county code addressing permitted hours for alcohol sales on Sundays.
Bill 1527 deleted exceptions in existing law under the Alcoholic Beverages section of the Talbot County Code to eliminate the stricter time frame for alcohol sales in county businesses on Sundays.
During the bill’s public hearing, Jennifer Smith, the owner of The Galley in St. Michaels, told the council that many guests from out of town come to her restaurant on Sundays hoping to order an alcoholic beverage with their breakfast, but weren’t able to due to the county code.
Under the new legislation, establishments with beer and light wine licenses — alcohol dispensaries, supermarkets, convenience stores and marinas offering on-sale and off-sale purchases — can sell products between 6 a.m. and midnight daily, two hours earlier than previously allowed on Sundays. Clubs with the same license can also sell in that time frame, four hours earlier than was previously allowed for clubs on Sundays.
Hotels and restaurants with beer and light wine licenses will be permitted to sell beverages from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. the next day daily. Under the previous code, they could only begin selling at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Hotels and restaurants with beer, wine and liquor licenses can also sell in the same time frame.
Alcohol dispensaries with beer, wine and liquor licenses will be able to start selling off-sale products from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily, two hours earlier than previously allowed on Sundays.
Clubs with beer, wine and liquor licenses offering on-sale purchases can sell from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. the following day — four-and-a-half hours earlier than previously permitted on Sundays.
Banquet facilities with beer, wine and liquor licenses can sell beverages from noon to 2 a.m. the following day daily. Under the previous code, the facilities could only sell from noon to midnight on Sundays.
For alcohol dispensary bistros, the off-sale portion of the business can be open from 6 a.m. to midnight daily.
The council voted 4-0 to pass the legislation, with Council Member Corey Pack abstaining from the vote.
Following the approval, Council Member Laura Price thanked business owners for bringing the Sunday laws to their attention, acknowledging that the hospitality industry was hit hardest during the pandemic.
“This is something that’s truly going to help our hospitality industry,” she said.
