ROCK HALL — A Rock Hall man is facing an assault charge after he allegedly punched a town council member in the face Jan. 31 in what appears to be the fallout of comments made before the council meeting earlier that night.
On Feb. 1, through the District Court commissioner’s office, Rock Hall Councilman Tim Edwards filed a charge of second-degree assault against Eric Legg.
The following day, Edwards sought and was granted a temporary peace order against Legg.
That order expired Feb. 9.
District Court Judge John E. Nunn III re-issued a temporary peace order because Legg was unable to attend the Feb. 9 hearing due to illness, according to his attorney. That order expired Feb. 16, and the judge denied a permanent order.
On the criminal charge, Legg has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March in the District Court for Kent County. At that time, a judge will determine if there is probable cause to believe that Legg committed the offenses.
If convicted of second-degree assault, Legg faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and/or a $2,500 fine.
In his application for statement of charges, Edwards alleges that on Monday night, Jan. 31, after 9 p.m., as he was driving home from the Rock Hall mayor and council meeting, that Legg pulled in front of his truck on Hawthorne Avenue and impeded his path.
According to court records, Legg is alleged to have accused Edwards of “taking food out of his family’s mouth.”
The confrontation appeared to be related to comments that Edwards is said to have made before the official start of the council meeting, allegedly streamed by a “hot mic” but not recorded.
With Edwards’ vehicle blocked in, Legg allegedly told the councilman to get out of his truck so they could fight.
When Edwards refused, Legg allegedly punched Edwards in the nose through an open truck window, according to court records.
Edwards then pushed Legg away, drove on grass around Legg’s car, and called 911.
