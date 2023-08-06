Jerry Cheezum, a 53-year member of the Cordova Volunteer Firemen’s Association, rolls the dice at the 2023 Annual Country Fair as Drew Marvel, and members Dean Hutchison, Ashley Cannon and Jake Cannon look on.
Miss Cordova 2023 Courtney Fike (left) was crowned by Miss Cordova 2022 Maddison Gay.
ANNIE HASSELGREN/FOR THE STAR DEMOCRAT
Fair attendees attempt to pitch dimes into glasses at the Cordova Volunteer Firemen’s Association’s 2023 annual Country Fair.
MIKE DETMER/STAR DEMOCRAT
Jerry Cheezum, a 53-year member of the Cordova Volunteer Firemen’s Association, rolls the dice at the 2023 Annual Country Fair as Drew Marvel, and members Dean Hutchison, Ashley Cannon and Jake Cannon look on.
MIKE DETMER/STAR DEMOCRAT
MIKE DETMER/STAR DEMOCRAT
A youngster slings a ball at the dunking booth.
MIKE DETMER/STAR DEMOCRAT
In the "before" picture, Matthew Bravo and Caleb McKenney goad contestants at the dunking booth.
MIKE DETMER/STAR DEMOCRAT
In the "after" picture, Caleb McKenney stays dry for the moment while Matthew Bravo is splashed into the water by an accurate throw.
The Cordova Volunteer Firemen’s Association held its 2023 annual Country Fair this weekend with fun for the whole family.
Attendees tried their hands at games such as the crab toss, dice roll, dime pitch, and more. A cake wheel and numerous food vendors kept fairgoers full, and rides on both antique and modern fire trucks offered an experience complete with lights and sirens.
The Little Miss Cordova and Miss Cordova contests drew a crowd to the pavilion, where Jennifer Callahan and Courtney Fike were crowned Little Miss and Miss Cordova, respectively.
Courtney Fike impressed the crowd with her knowledge of fire prevention and advocated that everyone use the PASS method for fire extinguisher use: pull, aim, squeeze, sweep.
“I consider fire prevention to be more than just being aware of the dangers,” Fike said. “It’s also about keeping your friends and family safe.”
Fike was crowned by Miss Cordova 2022 Maddison Gay, who thanked the town for its support and expressed her own for Fike as she assumes the role for the coming year.
The Cordova Volunteer Firemen’s Association is an all-volunteer organization providing emergency medical services to Talbot County. Upcoming events presented by the association include a Monster Mash Cash Bash on Oct. 28 for those 21 and up. Tickets are $100 and include dinner, entry into two drawings, music and dancing, poker, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.