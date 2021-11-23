CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester County Council approved the first phase of a plan from Dorchester County Public Schools at its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 2, in Cambridge.
DCPS officials presented the 10-year capital improvement plan, including immediate requests and possibilities for addressing aging schools in the county.
The council voted on the immediate needs, including new roofs for Choptank Elementary School and Maple Elementary School and new HVAC systems for South.
A post from the Secretary, Maryland Facebook page relating to the second and third phases generated strong reactions from community members and hundreds of shares.
The post described anticipated changes to school alignment of elementary schools in the county, including closures and consolidation in Cambridge and northern Dorchester.
Dorchester Superintendent of Schools Dave Bromwell released a statement Wednesday, Nov. 10, including a statement on the post and the capital improvement plan.
“The Board of Education has made no decision to close any school, and there has been no decision to build any new schools,” Bromwell said. “Decisions regarding the future of individual schools are years away, and when they are made, they will be made with the full involvement of the community.”
Bromwell said school closures and consolidation into new facilities were included in the 10-year plan in concept only and any changes would require comprehensive community input and feasibility studies.
District 4 County Councilman Lenny Pfeffer said that while the multi-year conceptual plan was presented to the county council, no approval or budget was made for the three phases.
“I look forward to hearing more about the plan and listening to the direction my constituents want me to take,” Pfeffer said.
