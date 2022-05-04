PRESTON — Seven candidates seeking election to the Caroline County Commission turned out for a forum at the Preston Volunteer Fire Company April 26. A crowd of about 50 citizens came from all over the county to hear what they had to say; three hours in metal folding chairs proved their interest.
All seven candidates are Republicans, and although there were different ideas emphasized, there wasn’t any arguing. Topics discussed included such things as affordable housing, redistricting, solar panels in the county, a small red county fighting blue legislation from Annapolis and the state legislation to change the way police officers are disciplined.
When boiled down, it comes to resources and what a modest rural county can build with limited funds, they said. And how many taxes will the community tolerate to create new county programs or infrastructure?
Incumbent Commissioners Wilbur Levengood Jr. of Goldsboro and Larry Porter of Denton were joined by challengers Frank Bartz of Denton, Travis Breeding of Preston, Brian Dunn of Greensboro, Keith Johnson or Denton and Roger McKnight or Ridgely. The third sitting commissioner, Dan Franklin of Federalsburg, is running for sheriff. All three commission seats are up for election.
The statewide legislative redistricting brought about by the 2020 Census numbers was the first topic of discussion.
“We are not equally represented. We shouldn’t be the sole delegate for our county. We should continue to fight to get Republicans voted back into the State House,” said Bartz.
“The state does not represent us here on the Shore. They don’t represent our values. We need to find effective ways to have our opinion heard and push back against the state,” said Breeding.
Dunn said, “This is a red county. We have no say in anything basically. We need more representation to fight Capitol Hill.”
Johnson said it is important to be involved in central committees and that commissioners and local municipalities need to work with the elected officials at the state level. “The best we can get out of Annapolis is that we can bring back more taxes than we send to them,” he said.
Levengood said, “Redistricting is a problem in rural Maryland, period. Whether you are in the four western counties, southern counties or the Eastern Shore, our representation is so limited. The three counties and a city determine all outcomes in the state. We are stuck in blue.”
McKnight said, “I am not such a doom and gloom guy. I have lived across that bridge, and I understand how to work with them. We asked the state of Maryland for a half a million dollars for a mobile (drug) treatment van. I will tell you, taxpayers of Caroline County, they gave me money. Then we asked for $375,000 to produce a brand new van that will be hitting the streets Sept. 1. I am willing to go across party lines and present our case.”
Porter, who is current commission president, said, “When I raised my point about how devastating this would be for Caroline County, and eliminate any possibility of us having a resident delegate, the answer I got both times was very clear. They didn’t want to adversely affect Talbot County. There is a board in the Senate building and a board in House of Delegates and when those boards light up for votes, we are out every time. We have to get to a point where those lights represent our way of living.”
Each candidates got a few minutes to state their position.
Bartz said, “I feel strongly about being an advocate for privately funded 55 and over community. Caroline County does not have one. Most are government funded.”
Johnson brought ideas forth on changing the commission from three to five.
“I do support moving to five members. Maybe you have one from the north, the central and the south with two at large. There would be additional salary, but I don’t think most folks up here are doing this for the paycheck,” said Johnson. Caroline commissioners receive an annual salary of $15,000, expect for the president, who receives an additional $1,000.
Levengood said, “I could support it under certain conditions. The first condition is staggered terms. Three under a general election and two under a presidential election, so that there is always continuity on the board. Staff tells me many times that you need a constitutional amendment from the State of Maryland, I can’t get it sponsored.”
“We should not go to districts. If I am elected, I want to represent everyone in Caroline County. I have heard ‘well you will have to reconfigure the meeting room.’ You just bring two extra chairs. I like the three commissioners system we have here. I don’t think we have ever missed a meeting. When you are elected, you make a commitment. You have a meeting on Tuesday and that is not always a happy wife thing. I like the system we have,” Porter said.
“When you go to five, it is easy to create alliances. I think three is a good system. It works,” said Dunn.
Several candidates agreed that term limits are controlled by the voters and elections. Brandy James stood up and asked what Caroline County can do for kids in the county, and what are they supposed to do after they graduate?
“There is nothing here for them to do. In Caroline County, there are some jobs that allow teenagers to come in and work for them. You have to know someone within the agency to work there. Also what is your plan for transportation in the county,” James asked.
Porter responded, “We have significant programs for after school through Parks and Recreation. We have made a significant investment in the North County Regional Park for the athletic fields for the kids to play in. On May 10, there is a work fair at the 4-H Park. We have the AMP program — advanced manufacturing program — it is an apprentice program for trades through the school.”
On hiring kids, Dunn said, “I am in business for myself. You have got to see the regulations you have to follow. You basically don’t want to hire these kids until they are 18 years old.”
Bartz said, “I would like to keep our seniors here. Currently they have to go to Talbot County if they want the amenities of a 55 and over community. We don’t have that. That is something I would like to see.”
Affordable housing took on a grim light when looked at through the lens of poverty and homelessness.
McKnight said, “As far as affordable housing, that is one of the major problems we have here. We have people here who have to wait four years for housing. I am going to Walmart and buying tents. We have families living behind North Caroline High School .... These are people who are suffering.”
The theme of rural fighting metropolitan interests came up. This David and Goliath story was touched on many times.
Porter said, “I am concerned about the carbon neutral bill. Tractors and combines don’t run on solar. We have a lot of open land. I am scared to death that we are going to be looked at as a depository for solar panels. We came up with a compromise that was a percentage of tillable land could be used for solar panels. The thing that works in Prince George’s County or Montgomery County does not necessarily work here.”
Breeding looked to his business background to make improvements for the county.
“My business background in construction is hopefully improving our procurement process. Write more detailed requests for our proposals. I would like to see efficiencies in county government. Improving the roads.”
Dunn said he wants to create a dining sector in the county.
“Where can you go in this county and sit down and have dinner with a drink? I don’t eat and drink in this county. I leave the county because there is no place here to eat,” he said. “We need stuff for people to stay here and spend their money here. We’ll get taxes from that.”
Johnson said, “To me one of the goals is to develop a strategic plan for the county. Where we bring the stakeholders of the community together including the municipalities. I think if the community looks at it, the biggest issue is the tax base. What is the vision? How can the community reach those goals?”
One last issue explored was the police accountability board.
Breeding said, “This is a prime example of crazy coming out of the blue part of our state. I have concerns about the safety of our officers. I think it brings private issues out into the public light, and I don’t think that is fair to our officers. The commissioners are working with Sheriff (Randy) Bounds to try and protect officer privacy and have reasonable people on the board.”
“I am dead set against it because I don’t believe police officers need to have their private lives go public,” Dunn said. “If it happens, we are going to lose a lot of good officers.”
“The current law set by the state gave no guidance. What is objectively reasonable? Officers have to make split second decisions when they first meet someone. We make them (the police) fearful. That is a problem for the county. More mistakes will be made out of fear. For me as a police officer, we will bury more police officers,” Johnson said.
With that, the head of the forum, Preston Commissioner Douglas Vanderveer, called the meeting to a close and everyone worked together to put all the chairs away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.