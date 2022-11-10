CHESTERTOWN — Over a year after Millington Town Administrator Jo Manning approached the Kent County Commissioners about purchasing the former Millington Elementary School to be used as a community center and senior housing, the county has signed all of the necessary documents and is awaiting the town to sign and pick up the deed.
Attorney Tom Yeager presented the commissioners with the property transfer agreement, an amendment to the existing sewer agreement and the deed at the Tuesday, Nov. 1 commissioner meeting.
The county is transferring one of the property’s total five allocations to the town with the property. The county will retain the other four allocations.
Yeager recommended the commissioners sign everything Tuesday, but wait until the town came to sign the property transfer agreement and sewer agreement amendment before handing over the deed.
Commissioner Ron Fithian made a motion for the commissioners to sign all of the documents and to notify Millington to sign and pick up the documents. The motion passed 3-0.
Yeager said he will prepare a comptroller’s exception stating the commissioners are a State of Maryland entity. He said either he or County Administrator Shelley Heller could sign that document, with the commissioners’ authorization.
In an email to the Kent County News, Heller said that, as of 1 p.m. Monday, the town had not yet picked up the documents or come to the office to sign the remaining required forms.
The commissioners agreed to sell the former school property to the Town of Millington for $1 in May.
The county officially took ownership of the property in May 2019 — nearly two years after the school was shuttered as part of school consolidation and subsequently declared surplus.
Millington plans to convert the former school into affordable housing for seniors, provide rental space for nonprofits and create a community center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.