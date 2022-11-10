CHESTERTOWN — Over a year after Millington Town Administrator Jo Manning approached the Kent County Commissioners about purchasing the former Millington Elementary School to be used as a community center and senior housing, the county has signed all of the necessary documents and is awaiting the town to sign and pick up the deed.


