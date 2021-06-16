DENTON — The Caroline County Commissioners have officially reopened their meetings for public attendance. Masks are not required, however, individuals who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to wear a face covering while attending the public meetings. Seating is limited, and the Caroline County hearing room has a maximum capacity of 15.
All commissioners meetings will continue to be broadcast and recorded through Zoom for those who wish to view the meeting remotely. Agendas, minutes, and Zoom links for meetings can be found at https://www.carolinemd.org/AgendaCenter.
Public comment is available during the beginning and end of each meeting in person. For those who wish to submit public comment online, comments can be submitted to info@carolinemd.org or sent by mail to Caroline County Commissioners Office, 109 Market Street, Room 123, Denton, MD 21629.
The commissioners have moved to their summer meeting schedule, 9 a.m. every other Tuesday until September, when they will resume weekly meetings.
Summer meetings include: June 22, July 6, July 20, Aug. 3 and Aug. 17.
