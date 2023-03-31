EASTON — The Talbot County Council unanimously approved the county’s Maryland Department of Transportation project priority listing, pending several additions.
Presenting to the council Tuesday night, Talbot County Engineer Ray Clarke and Roads Engineer Mike Mertaugh discussed the county’s priorities to be submitted to MDOT’s Consolidated Transportation Program, the state’s six-year capital budget for transportation projects.
Clarke kicked off the conversation with last year’s priority list submissions, the first of which was the Maryland Route 322, or the Easton Bypass, and U.S. Route 50 North intersection infrastructure and safety improvements. The second highest priority for the county was capacity, safety and evacuation improvements at Route 33, or St. Michaels Road.
Improvements to Route 333, the Oxford causeway, ranked third on the county’s list last year. The fourth highest priority was safety improvements, primarily roadway widening, for Route 329 — Royal Oak Road.
The county’s fifth priority from last year was threefold: projects addressing safety issues with cross traffic on Route 50. Intersections under consideration included Route 50 and Route 328 (Goldsborough Street), Route 50 and Route 331 (Dover Street) and Route 50 and Chapel Road.
Intersection capacity improvements at Route 50, Route 309 and Route 662 — all of which are associated with the new regional medical center coming to Easton within the next few years — rounded out the county’s 2022 priority project list.
Clarke recommended that the council possibly pull Airport Road out of the list as a separate project, noting that the county was looking at improvements to the Talbot-owned portion of the road and any intersection improvements. He suggested making the Airport Road improvement project either fifth or seventh on the county’s priority list.
Clarke added that he had not yet had the opportunity to reach out to the towns on projects they were looking to have listed.
Council President Chuck Callahan asked about the status of permits for the Airport Road project, which Clarke confirmed the county is working to secure for the county’s portion of the road. Two areas of Airport Road have runway protection zones, so the county must submit a package to the FAA for review and approval of roadway improvements.
The county is also currently working on widening Airport Road, Clarke added later.
After additional discussion, the council unanimously approved the MDOT priority project list, pending additions from the municipalities and Easton Airport.
