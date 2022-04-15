EASTON — In preparation for a fall visit from officials from the Maryland Department of Transportation, the Talbot County Council and county roads experts opened discussion on the county’s upcoming MDOT priority projects.
County Engineer Ray Clarke, Assistant County Engineer Mike Mertaugh and Roads Superintendent Warren Edwards presented the county’s six tentative priority projects at a council meeting Tuesday evening.
The county’s top draft priority listed is infrastructure improvements to the northern intersection of Maryland Route 322, or the Easton Bypass, and U.S. Route 50. Vehicles approaching the highway from the bypass must cross eastbound Route 50 and merge into the high-speed left lane of traffic to get onto westbound Route 50 — a “tension-creating” situation, Mertaugh said.
The county is also keeping capacity and evacuation improvements to Maryland Route 33 on their list, hoping to evaluate and modify portions of the corridor to prevent flooding and future capacity issues. The road is the only evacuation route for the peninsula, and there have been noted traffic volume increases approaching Easton.
Further down the list are requested safety improvements for Maryland Route 329, or Royal Oak Road, which runs parallel to Route 33. While the road serves as an alternative route into and out of the peninsula, the bridge over Oak Creek is aging and needs to be considered for repairs.
Another one of the county’s priorities is threefold — traffic crossing improvements at the intersections of Route 50 and Goldsborough Street, Dover Street and Chapel Road. Trying to get across Route 50 during the summer with heavy beach traffic is difficult, Mertaugh said, adding that they need to look into getting the State Highway Administration to work with the town to provide a diversion of traffic or more adequate lanes to cross the road.
“We really need an overpass somewhere through there to truly fix the problem,” Mertaugh said of finding a long-term solution.
Council Member Laura Price pointed out that while there used to be an actual bypass through Easton to help with the traffic flow, Route 322 now has multiple traffic lights creating slowdowns. The thought of putting in another bypass toward the east side of town came up in conversation over past years, but recent housing developments impede the feasibility of one.
“Look, you’re not going to put four overpasses in that section,” Price said of alleviating traffic along the Route 50 corridor. “The only thing you can do is try to figure a way to swing around to the east and have an alternative true bypass without traffic lights on it.”
Additionally, the county is looking to address capacity improvements at Route 50 where it intersects with Maryland Routes 309 and 662 by the Easton Airport and the Talbot County Community Center. The intersection is also near Longwoods Road, the possible new location for the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton hospital.
Airport Road, located just to the west of the intersection, has been serving as a bypass around Easton when traveling down toward St. Michaels — separate from the actual bypass of Route 322.
In an attempt to serve the increasingly busy area, the county is considering adding the construction of an overpass meeting FAA requirements to help the flow of traffic to their priorities.
Council Member Frank Divilio pointed out that there have been a lot of accidents at the intersection over the last several years, despite the presence of a blinking sign alerting drivers of the upcoming light.
He also brought up that the Town of Easton is planning on adding a fourth cross street to intersect Route 50 by the Denny’s restaurant, and brought up concerns of Easton becoming the next bottleneck area along the corridor after the Bay Bridge due to more lights.
The county is also looking to continue improving the runway safety area of the primary runway 4/22 at the airport, along with shifting the runway 1,900 feet southwest of its current location to bring it to FAA design compliance standards.
The airport already completed two phases of obstruction removal and brought several adjacent properties in compliance with airspace regulations by tree removal. Attempts to seek further grant funding will be delayed until fiscal year 2024.
No final decisions were made regarding the presented priority list.
Following the presentation, County Manager Clay Stamp advised Clarke and Mertaugh to bring the list back to the next council meeting on April 26 for additional discussion and final approvals.
