CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester County Council on Jan. 18 delayed discussion of separate EMS stations to allow council members time for consideration of ambulance activity maps with in the county.
A move to site and construct separate, standalone EMS would be a departure from the method ambulances have been housed since in the introduction of paid units in the county.
Currently, the county’s five paid ambulance units are all co-located in or with volunteer fire company facilities, with Paramedic Units 100 and 101 based in the Public Safety Building in Cambridge, Paramedic 200 at Eldorado-Brookview Volunteer Fire Company, Paramedic 500 at Madison Volunteer Fire Company and Paramedic 600 at Hurlock Volunteer Fire Company.
The space in the volunteer companies is leased by the county, an arrangement standalone EMS stations would eliminate.
The council has maps from Dorchester’s GIS staffer and the Eastern Shore GIS Cooperative that apparently reflect the volume of ambulance calls by geographical area and were received by the council the day of the meeting.
“One of the funding mechanisms is currently in your budget,” including possible USDA funding, Acting County Manager Donna Lane told the council as she introduced the discussion. Lane said American Rescue Plan Act (COVID-19) relief funds could also be used, as was mentioned briefly in the APRA spending work session recently held by the council.
Lane offered the suggestion of another ARPA work session or continuing the discussion at the next council meeting. “I’d like to figure out what we need and where we need it before we figure that part (possible funding methods) out,” said Councilman Ricky Travers.
Councilman Lenny Pfeffer asked why the mapmakers used a four-year data spread versus an annual comparison. Pfeffer suggested the council also consider a heat map of ambulance usage previously provided by county staff.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
