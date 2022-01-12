DENTON — Caroline County employees received a New Year’s present from the county commissioners in the form of a mid-year cost-of-living pay increase.
Commissioner Dan Franklin first brought up the subject during the commissioners’ discussion at the end of the Dec. 14 meeting. He said he knew several counties around the state — and specifically on the Shore — had made adjustments to help with inflation, which surged to 6.8% in November according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index — the largest 12-month increase in 39 years.
“I just think we should strongly consider this for our employees,” Franklin said. The commissioners agreed to revisit the suggestion at their next meeting.
County Administrator Jeremy Goldman came to the Dec. 28 meeting with the numbers promised. He said a 2.5% raise in January would add $152,500 to the county’s budget for the current fiscal year, and the county has the revenue to cover it.
Goldman also said surrounding counties have given mid-year cost-of-living raises. Queen Anne’s County, for instance, recently gave county workers a 5% COLA; Cecil gave 6%; Kent gave 6%. He said Talbot is doing a salary study, and Dorchester also is considering some form of adjustment.
Commissioner Wilbur Levengood Jr., who attended the meeting via Zoom from Montana, where he was visiting with his newest grandbaby, said he’d like to have the actual numbers in front of him before making a decision, but that he also was agreeable with what the other commissioners wanted.
Franklin questioned whether 2.5% was enough of an increase to meet the inflation rate.
Goldman reminded him the budget passed in June included a 3% COLA or a $2,000 raise for employees and said the 2.5% would be on top of that — so close to the inflation rate. He said the federal accounting for the inflation rate is different from the Consumer Price Index and does not include food and fuel.
Franklin said the county still wasn’t paying its employees enough to keep up. People need food and fuel. “Everything has gone up,” he said.
According to national statistics, energy costs are up 33.3% from last year, and food costs are up 6.1%.
“I think we need to move forward with 2.5% as a minimum,” Franklin said. “We’ve got the funding, it’s available.”
He added the increase might help the county to retain staff.
Commission President Larry Porter said he had no problem giving a mid-year COLA, but inquired about the beginning of the next year’s COLA. He said he would be willing to go to 3%, but that 6% was his cap for the year — he was not willing to exceed that.
He reiterated that “$150,000 is a lot of money.”
“I understand what we’re doing, and I’m appreciative we’re in a position to do it,” Porter said.
Franklin made a motion to approve a 3% mid-year COLA. Levengood seconded the motion, and it passed unanimously.
Goodman said in his quick estimation of the numbers, it looked like the raise would add around $184,000 to the current budget and a little over $360,000 to next year’s budget. The change was effective with the pay period starting Jan. 5, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.