EASTON — Representatives from the Talbot County Health Department presented the county’s fiscal year 2023 senior care plan to the county council Tuesday.
Funded through the Maryland Department of Aging and administered by the county health department, the Talbot County Senior Care Program provides services and funds for people over 65 who may be at risk of nursing home placement.
The program is a formal partnership with Upper Shore Aging, the Department of Social Services and the county government. Talbot County is one of two counties in Maryland that administers the program through the county health department’s Adult Evaluation and Review Services program — a statewide Medicaid program that provides an evidence-based comprehensive assessment for older, functionally disabled individuals at risk for institutionalization.
The program provides four core services: initial screening for eligibility and available supportive programs, a comprehensive assessment of individual needs, assignment of a case manager to the seniors to coordinate services and a pool of gap-filling funds to purchase services for eligible seniors.
Stinton said the case managers are huge keys to the program.
“It’s not just we meet with you, we have a plan and we move on — we actually stay linked with individuals as long as they need us,” she said.
The program has several eligibility requirements for interested seniors: individuals must be county residents age 65 or older, have a moderate or severe functional disability and meet financial eligibility requirements. Eligible individuals can only have income up to $3,121 per month and less than $11,000 in assets. Eligible couples can only have income of $4,081 per month and less than $14,000 in assets.
The ultimate goal of the program is to help seniors remain safely in the community for as long as possible, said Kate Stinton, RN, LCSW, who serves as the community health nurse program manager in the Talbot County Health Department.
For fiscal year 2023, the Talbot Senior Care Program received $185,000 in funding — $120,000 from the Maryland Department of Aging’s Senior Care Grant Award and $65,000 contributed by the Talbot County government. About 64% of the funding will go toward gap-filling direct services for seniors, 30% will go toward case management and the remaining six percent will be used for administrative purposes.
According to Stinton, the gap-filling funds are used as a last resort when other resources are unavailable, as federal, state and local funds are utilized first. The funds go toward chore services and transportation, personal emergency response systems, personal care services, medication co-pays and medical supplies.
The Maryland Department of Aging’s budget for the whole state was almost $10 million, but the counties under Upper Shore Aging only got four percent of the funds, Stinton said.
The $185,000 given to the senior care program for fiscal year 2023 is a higher amount than the total funds it spent yearly over the last five years — something the program staff is looking forward to with increased needs and costs, Stinton said.
In fiscal year 2022, 204 seniors were served, with the program spending an average of $824 per senior. The Talbot County program has served over 200 seniors yearly since 2018.
About 68% of the seniors served in Talbot County are female, 43% are African-American and 51% are aged 80 or older. Sixty-four percent of the seniors served by the program live alone, and 43% only have Medicare with no supplemental insurance.
A significant number of seniors helped by the program also live on low fixed incomes: 68% live on less than $1,600 per month, and 40% live on less than $1,200 per month.
Looking ahead, Stinton said that the county will face more challenges with providing for seniors over the next decade. The Maryland Department of Aging State Plan data indicates a nearly 15% increase in individuals over age 60 in Talbot County over that time period. The cost of filling basic needs and for getting goods and services is increasing as well, along with the need for both formal and informal caregivers.
Stinton said that for individuals who can’t remain in the community, nursing homes paid for by Medicaid are sometimes the only option. Medicaid costs are roughly $262 per day and between $85,000 and $200,000 per year.
“So every little bit we can do with this program with the few dollars that we have to either keep people at home, even if we’re keeping them home an extra month,” she said. “It’s generally better quality of life for them and it just helps decrease costs in the big picture.”
Additional support is also available at the local level. The Senior Care Program works with numerous agencies, groups, churches and nonprofit organizations within Talbot County to provide assistance and services for seniors.
County council members shared their appreciation for the program’s positive impact on seniors in the community.
Council Member Corey Pack said that during his tenure on the council, the senior care program has always received unanimous support.
Pack also praised the Talbot County program for using the health department model, pointing out that it’s easier to do “one-stop shopping” rather than moving people around various agencies.
Council Member Laura Price thanked Stinton and Dr. Maria Maguire, the Talbot County health officer, for their work.
“We have a lot of programs, senior programs, mental health programs, that rely so much on very little funding and a whole lot of heart that goes into them, and this is definitely one of those,” she said.
Council Member Frank Divilio expressed his appreciation for Stinton providing the council with information on the program.
“When I got on the county council, thinking about the county aging at home gracefully was always a big concern for me. This population, the average age is 51 years old,” he said. “You think about how many schools we have in Talbot County, and we have two senior centers for them to have activities.”
Divilio also encouraged seniors and their families to check out Brookletts Place and the Commission on Aging on Facebook, highlighting them as a wealth of knowledge.
The council unanimously approved the senior care plan.
For more information about the Talbot County Senior Care Program, contact the health department at 410-819-5600.
