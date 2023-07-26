County highlights July as Parks and Recreation Month

Talbot County Parks and Recreation Director Preston Peper accepts a proclamation from the Talbot County Council July 11 declaring July Parks and Recreation Month. From left, front row, Dave Stepp and Peper; back row, Pete Lesher, Chuck Callahan, Lynn Mielke and Keasha Haythe.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — During the July 11 meeting, the Talbot County Council proclaimed July Parks and Recreation Month. Parks and Recreation Director Preston Peper accepted the proclamation.


  

