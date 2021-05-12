DENTON — The Caroline County Commissioners held three public hearings Tuesday, May 11, on matters related to the fiscal 2022 budget. The first hearing was on the proposed operating budget of $58,183,778 and proposed capital improvement budget of $4,372,455.
County Finance Director Margaret Roe presented highlights of the proposed operating budget, which includes across the board employee raises of 3% or $2,000, whichever is greater; the third year implementation of the sheriff’s office salary step program; maintaining the current employee portions of benefits; keeping the tax rates the same; funding the tax differential at 75%; a fifth year of Identity Force; a 5% increase for fire companies; Public Works Roads Department reorganization; full funding for the board of education — budgeted at a $400,000 increase, but possibly more; and the Enterprise vehicle leasing program.
Roe said the county anticipates an increase in tax revenue of $745,000 from increased property tax assessments and that the final amount for schools would be determined before the May 25 vote on the budget.
In the proposed capital budget, $3,532,455 is earmarked from county general funds with the rest coming from state grants. Roe said the commissioners have budgeted for road repairs and tar and chip, repairs to county owned buildings and replacement for various county heavy duty vehicles and equipment.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the public was not allowed to attend the meeting in person. Public comment was required to be submitted in writing prior to the hearing.
Eight public comments were received, Roe said.
The Town of Goldsboro, Maryland Nonprofits, Chesapeake College, the Caroline County Arts Council and the Caroline County Library all thanked the commissioners for their support.
Jane Wood, a county resident of more than 50 years, asked if it would be possible to get tax relief for senior citizens in Caroline County above the current $100.
Delmarva Community Services Executive Director Santo Grande asked the commissioners to fully fund his organization’s requested $128,913. The proposed budget level funds DCS at this year’s amount of $85,000.
Exotic Basketball and More Inc. for kids from 8 to 18 would like a donation of any dollar amount.
Commission President Larry Porter said the record would remain open for additional comments for the next seven days. He thanked Roe and the rest of the staff for pulling everything together, made “particularly challenging during this period of virtual reality that we live in.”
The next hearing was on the constant yield rate. County Comptroller Cathie Moore said the commissioners propose keeping the current real property tax rate of 98 cents per $100 of assessed value for unincorporated areas of the county plus Goldsboro, Henderson, Hillsboro, Marydel and Templeville, which would result in the additional revenue Roe mentioned, rather than dropping the amount to the constant yield rate.
No public comments were received for the constant yield hearing. The commissioners agreed to keep the comment period open for an additional seven days and voted to set the rate at the May 25 meeting.
The final budget-related hearing was on tax differential rates for municipalities. This sets the tax rates for residents in certain towns lower than in the county as a whole based on services provided by the town governments.
The commissioners have proposed the following differential: Denton, 6 cents; Federalsburg, 8 cents; Greensboro, 6 cents; Preston, 1 cent; and Ridgely, 5 cents.
No public comment was received on the tax differential rates. That hearing also will be held open for comment for the next seven days.
